Sources: Paul George Targeting Return This Week

After months of waiting, Paul George may hopefully return this week.

Sources have told AllClippers that George is targeting a return to game action this week. The Clippers have four games this week, so as long as there are no setbacks, he is on track to return during either: March 29 at home against Utah, in either of the team's upcoming road games on March 31 at Chicago and April 1 at Milwaukee, or at the latest, home on April 3 against New Orleans.

Paul George has only played in 26 games this season and has not played a game for the Clippers since December 22 against the Sacramento Kings. His elbow injury first began against the Boston Celtics on December 8. He sat five games out before returning, and ultimately having a tear in his UCL.



The Clippers desperately need some help on the offensive end if they want to make some noise in the play-in, and have any hopes of a potential playoff run. The team has survived very well without both Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, managing to essentially secure the 8th seed. The team still needs a few more wins before formally clinching the spot, but that's where hopefully Paul George's assistance can come in.

The diagnosis is looking good, but the biggest thing is that George has no setbacks of any kind between now and his return. His injury has been a tricky one all season, but it looks like the Clippers have taken all the necessary precautions for a return.

