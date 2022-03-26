Skip to main content
Injury Update: Paul George Goes Through Extensive Shooting Workout

Injury Update: Paul George Goes Through Extensive Shooting Workout

LA Clippers star Paul George is looking good

Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

LA Clippers star Paul George is looking good

Just days after LA Clippers head coach Ty Lue announced that Paul George had progressed to minimal contact 4-on-4 play, the All-Star was seen going through an extensive shooting workout prior to the Clippers matchup with Philadelphia on Friday night. For the first time since tearing his right UCL, George was seen drilling three-point shots.

In previous workouts, George had been restricted to shots within 17-feet; however, on Friday, he was pulling up from deep. In a workout that lasted nearly a half hour, George took turnaround jumpers, catch and shoot threes, and even some pull-up threes to end his workout. He looked like a player that is close a return, or if nothing else, a player who certainly plans to return.

Ty Lue recently said of George that 4-on-4 with minimal contact was part of his rehab, and that it was good to see him back on the floor. Since then, George has practiced with the team, and now gone through an extensive pre-game workout. With his status still uncertain for this season, as the team has yet to confirm whether he will return or not, all of these signs indicate he could be close.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The team has been understandably cautious with each of their injured stars, but with a real opportunity available in the Western Conference, the attempt to return this season is understandable. With George's latest progression, it's beginning to look as if he may be able to pull it off.

Injury Update: Paul George Participates in Practice

Norman Powell Getting Shots Up, Not Cleared For Contact Yet

Ty Lue Reveals Message Kawhi Leonard Gave Him After Historic Comeback

2022-03-22T034153Z_1908140036_MT1USATODAY17945901_RTRMADP_3_NBA-MINNESOTA-TIMBERWOLVES-AT-DALLAS-MAVERICKS
News

Patrick Beverley Calls Out Luka Doncic After Win

By Joey Linn15 hours ago
usa_today_17761296.0
News

Ja Morant Breaks Silence on Knee Injury

By Joey Linn22 hours ago
0x0
News

Kevin Durant Reacts to Kyrie Irving Returning Full-Time

By Joey Linn22 hours ago
Durant-laughing-e1613715205902
News

Kevin Durant Reacts to Hilarious Reggie Jackson Meme

By Joey Linn22 hours ago
USATSI_17427851_168390270_lowres
News

VIDEO: Paul George Practicing For First Time Since December

By Farbod Esnaashari23 hours ago
ClippersXCSC_TimHans_409-2
News

LA Clippers Collaborate With Crenshaw Skate Club For Limited-Edition Release

By Farbod EsnaashariMar 25, 2022
USATSI_17610939-scaled-e1648139710630
News

Kyrie Irving Calls Devin Booker The MVP

By Joey LinnMar 25, 2022
17149224
News

Ja Morant Believes Devin Booker Deserves More Respect

By Joey LinnMar 24, 2022