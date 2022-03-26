Injury Update: Paul George Goes Through Extensive Shooting Workout

Just days after LA Clippers head coach Ty Lue announced that Paul George had progressed to minimal contact 4-on-4 play, the All-Star was seen going through an extensive shooting workout prior to the Clippers matchup with Philadelphia on Friday night. For the first time since tearing his right UCL, George was seen drilling three-point shots.

In previous workouts, George had been restricted to shots within 17-feet; however, on Friday, he was pulling up from deep. In a workout that lasted nearly a half hour, George took turnaround jumpers, catch and shoot threes, and even some pull-up threes to end his workout. He looked like a player that is close a return, or if nothing else, a player who certainly plans to return.

Ty Lue recently said of George that 4-on-4 with minimal contact was part of his rehab, and that it was good to see him back on the floor. Since then, George has practiced with the team, and now gone through an extensive pre-game workout. With his status still uncertain for this season, as the team has yet to confirm whether he will return or not, all of these signs indicate he could be close.

The team has been understandably cautious with each of their injured stars, but with a real opportunity available in the Western Conference, the attempt to return this season is understandable. With George's latest progression, it's beginning to look as if he may be able to pull it off.

