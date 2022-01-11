Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Steph Curry Believes Dynasty Warriors Would Beat 1996 Chicago Bulls

Steph Curry Believes Dynasty Warriors Would Beat 1996 Chicago Bulls

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry believes the Kevin Durant era Dubs could beat the 1996 Chicago Bulls

Kyle Terada | Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry believes the Kevin Durant era Dubs could beat the 1996 Chicago Bulls

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry recently did a segment for GQ Sports, where he went undercover online to answer questions from fans. One of the questions read, "I gotta ask, fully healthy, do you believe the Warriors with KD could have beaten the '96 Bulls in a seven-game finals?" Steph Curry read the question, and answered, "Absolutely." Curry continued his answer by saying, "Obviously we will never know, but you put us on paper with them, I like our chances. I'd say Dubs in 6, too."

The dynasty Warriors, with Kevin Durant, were arguably the most dominant team of all-time. Cruising to a 16-1 title run in 2017, no other team has won a championship with such ease. The 15-straight games they won to start that postseason, set an NBA record, and there was not a team around who could provide them any resistance. This is where the 1996 Chicago Bulls hypotheticals began to arise.

Read More

If no teams from the current era could challenge the Warriors, what about a dynasty of the past? This was the question that began circulating NBA circles, sparking debates between fans and analysts on both sides. Steph Curry, who averaged 28 PPG on 48/42/90 splits in that 2017 title run, believes his Warriors have the edge over Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls.

The world will never know, but the hypothetical is certainly intriguing.

Sources: Update on Kawhi Leonard's ACL Tear Rehab

Lou Williams Open to Returning to LA Clippers

Paul George Reacts to Klay Thompson Returning

USATSI_10881592
News

Steph Curry Believes Dynasty Warriors Would Beat 1996 Chicago Bulls

40 seconds ago
GettyImages-1155806089
News

Danny Green Wishes He Could Take Back Play That Injured Klay Thompson

1 hour ago
USATSI_13901746_168390270_lowres
News

Lou Williams Open to Returning to LA Clippers

3 hours ago
USATSI_10628822_168390270_lowres
News

Paul George Reacts to Klay Thompson Returning

11 hours ago
twlh77ftqcmmczlfomks
News

Steve Kerr Reveals How He Plans to Use Klay Thompson

Jan 9, 2022
Lou Will Edit
News

WATCH: Lou Williams Reunites with Steve Ballmer in LA Return

Jan 9, 2022
010922-reggie-jackson-drives-vs-trae-young-cropped
News

Back on Track: LA Clippers Defeat Atlanta Hawks 106-93

Jan 9, 2022
USATSI_17473340_168390270_lowres
News

The Clippers Voice Frustrations After Losing Streak Continues

Jan 8, 2022