Steph Curry Believes Dynasty Warriors Would Beat 1996 Chicago Bulls

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry recently did a segment for GQ Sports, where he went undercover online to answer questions from fans. One of the questions read, "I gotta ask, fully healthy, do you believe the Warriors with KD could have beaten the '96 Bulls in a seven-game finals?" Steph Curry read the question, and answered, "Absolutely." Curry continued his answer by saying, "Obviously we will never know, but you put us on paper with them, I like our chances. I'd say Dubs in 6, too."

The dynasty Warriors, with Kevin Durant, were arguably the most dominant team of all-time. Cruising to a 16-1 title run in 2017, no other team has won a championship with such ease. The 15-straight games they won to start that postseason, set an NBA record, and there was not a team around who could provide them any resistance. This is where the 1996 Chicago Bulls hypotheticals began to arise.

If no teams from the current era could challenge the Warriors, what about a dynasty of the past? This was the question that began circulating NBA circles, sparking debates between fans and analysts on both sides. Steph Curry, who averaged 28 PPG on 48/42/90 splits in that 2017 title run, believes his Warriors have the edge over Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls.

The world will never know, but the hypothetical is certainly intriguing.

