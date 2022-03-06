Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Andrew Wiggins Out Against Nuggets

The Golden State Warriors are in desperate need of a win, but it looks like they're going to be tremendously shorthanded against the Denver Nuggets.

The team will not be playing Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, or Andrew Wiggins against the Denver Nuggets. All three players will be not be playing due to rest. It was a decision Steve Kerr called "pretty easy", mainly because this was a rescheduled game against the Nuggets.

"We are not sending a lot of our players to Denver," Kerr said. "The decision was pretty easy. Throwing that game into the schedule the way the league did after that game was postponed and then going back to Denver. Three games in four nights, with two of those games being in Denver back and forth, were not putting our high minutes guys at risk."

If there's a team in the NBA that desperately needs a win right now, it's the Golden State Warriors. They've had numerous embarrassing losses, including the most recent embarrassing loss against the struggling Los Angeles Lakers. The team will be severely shorthanded against the Denver Nuggets, and it's tough to see how the Warriors will come out with a win there. This does no favors for the Clippers either, as the Nuggets are one of the teams directly ahead of them. If the Clippers wanted to escape the play-in, they needed some luck in the form of the Warriors actually winning games.

The Warriors are now officially the 3rd seed in the western conference, and there is a very realistic chance that they could fall to the 4th seed.

