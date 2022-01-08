Steph Curry Reacts to Klay Thompson Announcing His Return

For the first time since the 2019 NBA Finals, Golden State Warriors sniper Klay Thompson is set to take the court in an NBA game. The announcement came from Klay himself on Saturday afternoon, via an Instagram post. The post included a video, and read, "How I’m pulling up to chase tomorrow, Bill Murray is my spirit animal. IM SO EXCITED TO SEE YALL DUBNATION ! LETS GET IT."

The excitement was shared by Steph Curry, who changed his Twitter avatar to a picture of Klay Thompson, and sent out a Tweet welcoming back his Splash Brother. Curry's Tweet reads, "My brother returning to the court has me going down memory lane... let me hear your favorite @KlayThompson memories! #KlayDay." Steph was asking Warriors fans to share their favorite Klay Thompson moments, and actually responded to several fans who shared their favorite moments from Klay's career.

Klay's return will come at home against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday at 5:30 PST. The game has been switched to NBATV after previously not being on the national TV schedule. Everyone from fans to players are excited for Klay's return, as one of the most exciting duos in NBA history is set to take the court together for the first time in over two years.

Related Articles

Steph Curry Gives Update on Quad Injury Suffered Against Mavericks

Kyrie Irving Reacts to Finally Playing Again

Reggie Jackson Gives Update on Paul George's Injury