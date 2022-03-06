Steph Curry Reacts to Klay Thompson's Struggles

The Golden State Warriors have lost four-straight games, and Klay Thompson has not played the way he expects to. Shooting just 6/17 from the field and 2/8 from deep against the Dallas Mavericks, Klay followed that game up with just 7 points on 3/13 from the field and 1/5 from deep in a loss to the Lakers.

Steph Curry shared his thoughts on Klay's struggles after the game. "There's a fine balance to who he is as a basketball player, who he is as a shooter and a scorer that he has to figure out. We got to support him, and try to put him in a position to be successful, and stick with him," Curry said.

Curry recognizes that Klay is struggling, but he also knows the Warriors need him. While it isn't exactly time for the Warriors to panic, Steph does know they aren't where they need to be. "If playoffs started tomorrow, we would be in some trouble... We'll end up winning games and feeling good about ourselves but it's not gonna happen on its own. You got to do something about it. We have 18 games to do that," Curry said.

Steve Kerr said Steph Curry and Klay Thompson will not travel to Denver to face the Nuggets, but the two guards will likely rejoin the team in Golden State to face the Clippers on Tuesday.

