Terance Mann Supports Brooklyn Nets' Bruce Brown

LA Clippers guard Terance Mann was at the Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics game

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

LA Clippers guard Terance Mann was at the Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics game

While the Brooklyn Nets are on the brink of elimination, it has been the solid play of Bruce Brown that has kept them in these last two games. The versatile guard is averaging 18 PPG on 59/50/80 splits through three games against the Boston Celtics, and actually has more made field goals than Kevin Durant in the series. Terance Mann, who has a noted close friendship with Brown, was in attendance for Game 3.

Mann shared a photo on his Instagram from his Game 3 seats, with the caption, "@brucebrown show." The two players have similar skillsets, and are very close friends off the court. Mann has repeatedly supported Brown on social media, and with the Clippers not in the playoffs this year, he was able to attend his friend's big-time performance.

IMG_2573
Brown will be an unrestricted free agent this summer, and has certainly played himself into a nice contract. The Nets will likely try to bring him back, as they have his bird rights; however, they will almost certainly have some competitors. The versatile guard has taken on several roles for the team this season, from a catch and shoot guy, a playmaker out of short rolls, and even a point of attack defender against elite offensive talents.

While the Brooklyn Nets may have just one more game this season, currently facing a 3-0 hole, Bruce Brown has played well, and his good friend Terance Mann is excited for him.

11.3.21-vs.-sacramento-conley-thriving.gif
