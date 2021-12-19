Trae Young Reacts to Being Placed in COVID Protocols

The NBA has a problem, and the right answer is complicated. The league seems adamant to avoid a temporary shutdown, like the one they had in 2020; however, the last few weeks have seemingly trended in that direction. With multiple teams being without the minimum number of players necessary to play, several games have already been cancelled leading up to Christmas. One of the latest stars to be hit by this, is Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young.

Trae Young entered the NBA's health and safety protocols on Sunday morning, and sent out this tweet as a reaction:

Young is off to a great start to the season, averaging 27.3 PPG, 9.3 APG, and 4.0 APG on 46% from the field. He is a lock for the All-Star game, but it is unclear how long he will be sidelined in the league's health and safety protocols. Rare instances have seen players test out of the protocols by returning multiple negative tests; however, that has been uncommon. Two recent examples of players testing out of the protocols, are Los Angeles Lakers stars LeBron James and Russell Westbrook.

The Atlanta Hawks are 14-15, just one game back of the 6th seed in the Eastern Conference. Similar to the West, the Eastern Conference has several teams hovering around .500, making the standings shift on a daily basis. As one of those teams, the Hawks are certainly hopeful they get their star point guard back soon.

