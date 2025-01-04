All Clippers

Trae Young's Official Injury Status for Hawks-Clippers

The Atlanta Hawks have released their injury report against the LA Clippers.

Joey Linn

Jan 1, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) during the second half against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena.
Jan 1, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) during the second half against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young continues to be one of the more underrated players in the NBA. While his scoring production is down a bit this season, Young enters Saturday leading the NBA in assists per game. Dishing out 11.9 assists per contest, Young is also averaging 22.6 points per game.

The shooting numbers have certainly been a bit of a concern for Young this season, as he is converting on just 40.1% of his field goal attempts and 33.8% of his three-point attempts. That said, his playmaking ability is among the very best in basketball. 

Ahead of Saturday’s contest against the LA Clippers, Young has been listed on the injury report. 

Trae Young
Dec 26, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) shoots against the Chicago Bulls in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

This is the second night of a back to back for Atlanta, and Young is being listed as questionable with a right hand contusion. The star point guard has appeared in 33 of Atlanta’s 35 games this season. 

Young scored 33 points in a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night, also dishing out nine assists in 36 minutes of action.

While this is a back to back for Atlanta, there is not much travel, as the Hawks will simply head from downtown Los Angeles to Inglewood where the Clippers play host at Intuit Dome. The Hawks will likely provide a final status for Young shortly before this game begins. 

Joey Linn
