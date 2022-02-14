Updated Injury Report: Giannis Antetokounmpo Doubtful vs. Trail Blazers

The Milwaukee Bucks have announced that superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has been downgraded to doubtful for Monday night’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Giannis, who was initially listed as probable, is dealing with left ankle soreness that now projects to keep him out of this contest against the Blazers in Milwaukee.

Unsurprisingly, Giannis is near the top of a short list of MVP favorites at this point in the season. Averaging 29 PPG, 11 RPG, and 6 APG on 54% from the field, few players in NBA history have done what Giannis is not only doing this season, but has done for several consecutive years now.

Without him, the Milwaukee Bucks will need to rely heavily on Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday. Both players are expected to play against Portland on Monday night, giving the Bucks two of their three best players available against a Blazers team that is seemingly uninterested in a playoff pursuit this season.

After dealing away Norman Powell and CJ McCollum at the trade deadline, the Blazers have emphasized their intent to reconstruct their roster around Damian Lillard. With Dame injured, and Portland nine games below .500, that pursuit will likely begin this offseason. As it relates to this game in Milwaukee, the Bucks should still be favored, even without Giannis.

The Blazers and Bucks are set to tip-off at 5:00 in Milwaukee.

