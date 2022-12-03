Updated Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard and Paul George OUT vs. Kings

After upgrading Kawhi Leonard and Paul George to questionable for Saturday afternoon's game vs. the Sacramento Kings, the LA Clippers will not be getting their star duo back for this Pacific Division matchup. There seemed to be some optimism that the pair could return, especially since they were both full participants in Friday's practice, but that will not happen until at least the upcoming road trip.

Leonard and George will travel with the team on the upcoming trip, which seems to be where they could make their return. It has been a rough stretch of health for the Clippers since acquiring Leonard and George, but their poor luck with injuries actually predates the star duo. This latest bout of injuries is yet another stretch of games where players like Reggie Jackson and Marcus Morris are forced into roles beyond what they ever anticipated.

While the absences of Leonard and George hurt, the Clippers have battled without them on several occasions already this season, and for much of the last two years. The team has depth for a reason, and they will have to flex that against a Kings team that has their sights set on the playoffs.

Luke Kennard and Norman Powell also remain out for the Clippers, but both players will travel on the upcoming road trip as well. While the injury situation is rough, it could be improving on this upcoming trip.

Related Articles

Steph Curry Breaks Down Iconic Play vs. Clippers

Gregg Popovich Opens up About Kawhi Leonard

Patrick Beverley Reveals Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Reaction to Being Traded For Paul George