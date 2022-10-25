Skip to main content
Updated Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard OUT vs. OKC Thunder

© Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The LA Clippers will now be without Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Marcus Morris vs. OKC
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

After it was announced that both Paul George and Marcus Morris would miss Tuesday night's game against the OKC Thunder, the LA Clippers announced that Kawhi Leonard will also be out for right knee injury management.

This update comes as a bit of a surprise, because Leonard has only been expected to miss one half of back-to-back sets. With this game following an off-day, and their next game not coming until Thursday, all signs pointed towards Leonard playing. Because he is ruled out for injury management rather than another reason, this seems to suggest that the team's plan for managing his workload may have been previously misunderstood.

The Clippers will stay in OKC for another game against the Thunder on Thursday, and it is yet to be seen if Leonard will be available for that game. Now without Leonard, George, and Morris, this becomes a much more difficult game for the Clippers to win, even against a bottom-tier OKC Thunder team.

If Shai Gilgeous-Alexander plays, as he has now been upgraded to questionable, OKC will have the best player on the floor in this game, which gives them an advantage despite the Clippers' depth. Players like Norman Powell will have to step up for the Clippers in this one if they are going to overcome their three most consistent scoring options being sidelined for different reasons.

