Video: Clippers Forward Dominates Pro-Am Run

NBAE via Getty Images

NBA stars continue to dominate summer pro-am leagues
As the summer drags on, NBA stars continue popping up at pro-am leagues across the country. With Paul George recently announcing his looming return to the Drew League, fans in Los Angeles can look forward to catching the superstar forward up close. In the meantime, another Clippers forward put on a show during a recent pro-am run.

Pulling up to the Nashville Pro-Am over the weekend, veteran forward Robert Covington put on a show. Displaying his athleticism on both blocks and dunks, Covington put together an incredible mixtape that was captured by artist Ryan Givens:

Considering he dropped 43 points on the Milwaukee Bucks last season, there was little question that Covington would dominate a pro-am league. That said, talented hoopers do participate in these runs, even if they aren't NBA-level players. For guys like Covington, the gap between the world's top talent and everyone else is almost always on display.

NBA players are always looking to keep their skills sharp during the summer, and pro-am leagues are one way to do that while also entertaining fans. With Paul George set to participate in the Drew League soon, there is more summer action for Clippers fans to keep an eye out for. With streams and mixtapes, these runs have never been more accessible, which is great for growing the game.

