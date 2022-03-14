Skip to main content
Warriors vs Wizards Updated Injury Report

Golden State is getting Draymond back, but missing a few pieces.

The Golden State Warriors are officially getting Draymond Green back tonight, but they'll be missing a few key pieces.

The Warriors will be missing Andre Iguodala due to lower back tightness, Gary Payton II due to left knee soreness, and James Wiseman due to a G-League assignment. If that wasn't enough, Andrew Wiggins was also downgraded to questionable tonight due to an illness. Fortunately for the Warriors though, they're receiving the services of not only Draymond Green, but also Otto Porter tonight. It will be the first time Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green will have played in an NBA game together since 2019.

On the Wizards side, they won't be missing many key players except for their most important one - Bradley Beal. In addition to Beal, the team will be missing the following players due to G-League assignment: Vernon Carey Jr., Jordan Schakel, Isaiah Todd, and Cassius Winston.

The Golden State Warriors are in the middle of a three-game winning streak, while the Washington Wizards are in the middle of a three-game losing streak. The Wizards aren't completely out of the play-in, being three games behind the 10th seed, but their motivations for playing this season are all but gone. The Warriors should have a ton of motivation for tonight's game, mainly being that they're half a game away from the second seed, and 3.5 games away from the fourth seed.

