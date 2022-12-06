WATCH: Kawhi Leonard Makes Game-Winner For First Time in Nearly Two Years

After playing only six games since 2021, Kawhi Leonard hasn't completely returned to form, but that's not stopping him from still hitting some game-winners.

Even though there are no must-win games in the month of December, the Clippers desperately needed a win against the shorthanded Charlotte Hornets - and that's exactly what Kawhi Leonard delivered.

Not only did Kawhi Leonard make a game-winner in the final seconds of the game against the Hornets, but he also set up or made nearly every single basket leading into it. In the final minutes, Kawhi made a layup, a jumper, had an assist, had a putback rebound, and nailed a game-winner.

"It felt good to be back," Leonard said. "I love this game of basketball. I don’t think nobody loves playing any more than me... I love this game and it gives me joy when I’m able to play and I mean, that ending was just great."

In retrospect, it showed tremendous trust by Kawhi Leonard's teammates to give him the opportunity to score an ISO game-winner after only playing six games since June 2021. Paul George, John Wall, or even Reggie Jackson were all capable of hitting a game-winner, but they wanted Kawhi to get the final shot so he could get his confidence back.

"It felt good," Leonard said. "My teammates trusted me."

The LA Clippers may be underperforming due to injuries this season, but they're still only 2.5 games out of the first seed. Up next, is the shorthanded Washington Wizards.

Related Articles

Steph Curry Breaks Down Iconic Play vs. Clippers

Gregg Popovich Opens up About Kawhi Leonard

Patrick Beverley Reveals Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Reaction to Being Traded For Paul George