All You Need to Know About a Potential Anthony Davis Trade for Clippers

The biggest name on the trade market ahead of the February 5 deadline is Anthony Davis. Less than a year after the blockbuster Luka Doncic trade, the Mavs have already made the decision to move on from AD. The Clippers, with their appetite for star power, have emerged as a potential suitor. But, does it make sense for LA to trade for Anthony Davis? Can they even do it financially and legally? What would it take to acquire him? Let's explore all the angles of a potential AD-to-Clippers trade.

Will Anthony Davis Get Traded Before Deadline?

AD's trade market will be limited, but there is a clear desire from the Mavericks to move on from him to kickstart the Cooper Flagg era. Recent reports suggest that the Mavs are having renewed trade talks with interested teams, but his hand injury and contract status complicate matters. Not only does the team acquiring him have to take on $54.1 million this season, but it also has to negotiate a contract extension for him once he is eligible over the summer.

If the Mavs don't get the value they are looking for at the deadline, they have enough of an incentive to wait until the offseason. So, we likely won't see a straight-up salary dump like the Atlanta Hawks did with Trae Young, but Davis probably won't require multiple first-round draft picks to get traded, either.

Can the Clippers Trade for Anthony Davis?

The Clippers are currently hard-capped at the first apron for the 2025-26 season. This means that they can't take back more salary than they give away in a trade. Anthony Davis makes $54.1 million this season, so the Clippers have to send more salary than that. Since the Mavericks are hard-capped at the second apron, they are also limited in what they can get back in a trade. A third team may be needed to facilitate the trade to make the salaries work.

Roster spots become another concern. The Clippers have to include at least three players to match salaries. Dallas would have to shuffle their roster by trading away or waiving a few players, making it more likely that a third team will be needed.

While these are complicating factors, if both teams want to make the deal, they will find a way.

What Do the Clippers Need to Send to Dallas in a Trade for AD?

John Collins and Bogdan Bogdanovic almost certainly have to be in the trade. Yet, that only gets the Clippers up to $42.5 million in salary. The Clippers can include Ivica Zubac and get the deal done, but that may be too much to give up for AD. Otherwise, it has to be one of Derrick Jones Jr. or Brook Lopez, plus another minimum salary, to make the salaries match.

The Clippers can also trade their own 2030 and 2032 first-round picks. Since they are not giving up much value player-wise, they may have to include at least one of these picks to make it worthwhile for the Mavericks. Otherwise, Dallas may be better off holding onto AD until the offseason.

Will Anthony Davis Play This Season?

ESPN's Shams Charania reported on Tuesday that Davis will not require surgery on his hand after getting a second opinion. By opting to go the rehab route, Davis will be able to play this season. He will be re-evaluated in six weeks, which should give him a month or so to play with his new team before the playoffs.

How Does Anthony Davis Fit in LA?

The Clippers will almost certainly have to deplete their depth to acquire AD. This will make them an extremely top-heavy team, but the talent upgrade is undeniable. The on-court fit, however, will be tricky, especially if Zubac stays in LA.

Davis has a desire to play the power forward, but doesn't have the skill set at this stage of his career to do so. His shot remains broken, and he doesn't have the speed and quickness to play out in the perimeter on either end of the floor. He is better off guarding centers, but he will have a limited opportunity to do so next to Zubac.

Kawhi Leonard-AD-Zubac frontcourt is certainly scary defensively. Offensively, however, it has serious spacing concerns.

While it would be ill-advised, perhaps the Clippers can include Zubac in the trade and make AD their full-time starting center. That way, they can hold onto their other assets and perhaps get more back from the Mavs or a third team.

