5 Dream Clippers Trade Targets Before February 5 Deadline

The Los Angeles Clippers have a decision to make between now and the February 5 trade deadline. They are seemingly not interested in being sellers and moving on from James Harden and Kawhi Leonard. If they are staying the course, the Clippers have to decide whether they want to make changes on the margins at the deadline or go all-in to acquire high-level starters.

Going all-in would require the Clippers to give up the few remaining assets they have. This includes the 2030 and 2032 first-round picks, and a 2031 first-round pick swap right. Combining these with the expiring contracts of John Collins and Bogdan Bogdanovic could net the Clippers a true difference-maker on the trade market. If this is the route Steve Ballmer and Lawrence Frank want for LA, their dream trade scenarios would have to include one of the names below.

Michael Porter Jr.

One of the best off-ball players in the league, Michael Porter Jr. is as good a fit for the Clippers as anyone in the league. An elite shooter with size, MPJ is the prototypical plug-and-play forward in the NBA, and fits seamlessly next to Harden and Leonard.

MPJ has hit another level in Brooklyn this season, averaging a career-high 25.9 points on a career-best 62.9% True Shooting, while helping the Nets play well above expectations. The Nets are reportedly willing to listen to offers for the 27-year-old, and the Clippers would be wise to chase the former NBA champion.

Zion Williamson

A high-risk, high-reward option for the Clippers is Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans. The 25-year-old power forward's injury concerns are well-documented, but he has been healthy and productive over the last three weeks. He is not the athletic force he once was earlier in his career, but he is still very difficult to stop. He can get to the rim and the free-throw line at ease, and can be the third shot creator next to Kawhi Leonard and James Harden.

Due to availability concerns, Williamson will likely not cost too much for the Clippers to acquire. The Pelicans, who are ready to kickstart their rebuild, should be willing to let Zion go for a single first-round pick.

Trey Murphy

While he doesn't have the reputation that Williamson has, fellow Pelican Trey Murphy would perhaps be an even better fit for the Clippers. One of the best three-and-D wings in the NBA, Murphy is the elite off-ball threat the Clippers need, while also not creating a defensive liability. This also makes him significantly more difficult to acquire.

The Clippers would almost certainly have to part ways with both of their unprotected first-round picks and a pick swap to convince New Orleans to trade Murphy. While that sounds like a lot, Murphy is only 25 years old and is on a team-friendly deal that pays him $25 million this season, making him very tradeable in the future if the Clippers want to pivot.

Pascal Siakam

Whether the Indiana Pacers are ready to pivot and move on from Pascal Siakam is unclear. While they currently have the worst record in the NBA, they are also awaiting the return of Tyrese Haliburton next season, aiming to become contenders again. Since they are not going anywhere this season and Siakam will turn 32 in a few months, the Pacers may be willing to listen to trade offers for their starting power forward.

The Clippers would have to give up most of their assets to pull this trade off, but Siakam is an excellent fit for this team, desperate to make their final run in the dawn of Harden and Leonard's careers.

Jaren Jackson Jr.

While the Memphis Grizzlies remain a competitive team in the Western Conference, they have demonstrated their willingness to end this era of Grizzlies basketball when they traded away Desmond Bane in the offseason. Trading Jaren Jackson Jr. and Ja Morant are the natural next steps if the Grizzlies want to kickstart a rebuild.

JJJ is one of the most versatile defenders in the league. The former Defensive Player of the Year, he can guard multiple positions and protect the rim as well as anyone in the NBA. Plus, he is a good shooter for his position and has enough on-ball skills to make him an excellent complementary offensive player. He is currently in the midst of a down season, but he is a perennial All-Star candidate and would be worth going all-in for the Clippers.

