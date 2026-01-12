Nets vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Jan. 12
Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks are trying to salvage this season with Anthony Davis banged up again, but they’ve lost seven of their last 10 heading into Monday’s matchup with the Brooklyn Nets.
This is the second night of a back-to-back for the Nets, who played on Sunday afternoon and lost by five against the Memphis Grizzlies. Michael Porter Jr. sat out Sunday’s game for rest, a sign that he’ll return to action on Monday night.
Brooklyn has played better over the last month, and it is one of the better teams in the league defensively, ranking seventh in defensive rating over its last 15 games.
The Mavs have struggled on offense all season, and they’re just 4-15 with Davis out of the lineup. Can Flagg lead them to a home win – where they are 10-10 this season – on Monday?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, my favorite player prop target and a prediction for Monday’s action.
Nets vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Nets +3.5 (-105)
- Mavs -3.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Nets: +142
- Mavs: -170
Total
- 221.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Nets vs. Mavericks How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Jan. 12
- Time: 8:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: American Airlines Center
- How to Watch (TV): YES Network, FanDuel Sports Network (Local)
- Nets record: 11-25
- Mavs record: 14-25
Nets vs. Mavericks Injury Reports
Nets Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Mavs Injury Report
- Anthony Davis – out
- Kyrie Irving – out
- Dereck Lively II – out
- Dante Exum – out
- Moussa Cisse – questionable
- Miles Kelly – questionable
- P.J. Washington – doubtful
- Brandon Williams – doubtful
Nets vs. Mavericks Best NBA Prop Bet
Mavs Best NBA Prop Bet
- Cooper Flagg OVER 12.5 Rebounds and Assists (-107)
In today’s best NBA prop bets for SI Betting, I broke down why Flagg may be undervalued in this market:
This season, Cooper Flagg is averaging 18.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game, but he's pushed both his rebound and assist numbers up in recent weeks.
Flagg is averaging 6.6 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game over his last 10 matchups, and that includes a rough showing against Chicago his last time out when he finished with just one board and two assists in just over 28 minutes.
The No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft has 13 or more rebounds and assists in six of his last 10 games, including five of his last six matchups. I think he's worth a look against a Brooklyn team that ranks 21st in the NBA in opponent assists per game and is playing the second night of a back-to-back on Monday.
Nets vs. Mavericks Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m taking the UNDER in this game:
I absolutely love the UNDER in the Brooklyn-Dallas matchup on Monday, as the Mavericks are No. 10 in the league in defensive rating this season and the Nets are seventh in defensive rating in their last 15 games.
Brooklyn scored just 98 points on Sunday, and these teams rank 30th (Brooklyn) and 24th (Dallas) in points per game this season.
The Mavericks are just 4-15 when Anthony Davis (hand) doesn’t play, making them impossible to trust as a favorite in this matchup. Both of these teams have hit the UNDER at a high rate as well, with the Mavs hitting it in 23 of their 39 games while the Nets are 21-15 to the UNDER after Sunday’s loss.
Given how well the Nets have defended over the last month, I wouldn’t be shocked if this turns into a slug fest considering all the players that are sidelined for Dallas (Davis, Kyrie Irving, Dercik Lively II and likely PJ Washington) on Monday.
Pick: UNDER 221.5 (-108 at DraftKings)
