One Trade That Could Quietly Change the Clippers' Playoff Outlook

The Los Angeles Clippers have recently signaled that the trade deadline will be relatively quiet after their impressive turnaround. The trade chatter surrounding the team after their 6-21 quieted down, and fans shouldn't expect a blockbuster move before February 5. Yet, there are still ways for GM Lawrence Frank to add a difference-maker for the postseason without giving up significant assets.

One under-the-radar target that would be an intriguing fit in LA is Klay Thompson of the Dallas Mavericks. Obviously not the elite two-way force he once was, the 35-year-old Thompson remains one of the best shooters in the league. Considering where the Mavs are as a franchise and Thompson's contract status, the four-time NBA champ should be available for cheap at the deadline.

Klay Thompson Could Be the Ultimate Low-Cost Trade Target for Clippers

A potential trade construction would involve Bogdan Bogdanovic and middling draft capital going to Dallas in exchange for Thompson. For the Mavs, the benefit here is to offload Thompson's contract a year early. The former Warrior is due $17.5 million next season. Bogdanovic, on the other hand, has a team option of $16 million. By not exercising that option, the Mavs would open up cap space and gain financial flexibility. For their trouble, the Clippers could give up a second-round pick or two in the deal.

The Mavs are 19-27 and aren't going anywhere. Anthony Davis is sidelined and is likely to be traded, and Kyrie Irving has yet to make his season debut. The future in Dallas belongs to Cooper Flagg, and Thompson, who will turn 36 in February, isn't a part of it. Paying him $17.5 million when he is not a part of your long-term plans wouldn't make any sense.

For the Clippers, Thompson adds the elite shooting that they lack. He may not be a good defender at this point in his career, but he still provides a fascinating off-ball element offensively. He still gets a whopping 7.7 threes up in only 22 minutes per game. Only Steph Curry attempts more threes per 36 minutes than Thompson this season.

In addition to volume, Thompson obviously still has the accuracy, making 38% of his threes. Even if he doesn't make them, he gets face-guarded the moment he crosses the halfcourt, opening a ton of space for his teammates. That type of off-ball gravity could help elevate James Harden and Kawhi Leonard's play on that end of the floor.

Thompson is a proven playoff contributor. He will not play 30 minutes per game, but can be a solid role player off the bench who can juice up the team's offense when he is on the court. Without giving up a first-round pick or significant assets, Thompson is as good an addition as any for the Clippers.

