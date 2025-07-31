Dodgers Finalizing Trade to Acquire Twins Reliever Brock Stewart
The Los Angeles Dodgers are finalizing a trade for Minnesota Twins reliever Brock Stewart, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Thursday.
Bullpen help is the Dodgers' biggest need at the deadline this year, and they have addressed it by adding Stewart, who is 2-1 with a 2.38 ERA across 34 innings pitched this season. Stewart returns to the Dodgers after beginning his MLB career with them from 2016-19.
The Dodgers also acquired right-hander Paul Gervase and left-handed prospect Adam Serwinowski, as well as catching prospect Ben Rortvedt as part of a three-team trade with the Reds and Rays on Wednesday before the deadline.
Meanwhile, the Twins have been one of the biggest sellers at the deadline this year. They traded outfielder Harrison Bader and closer Jhoan Duran to the Phillies, and sent starting pitcher Chris Paddack to the Tigers on Monday.