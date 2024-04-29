Paul George Makes History in Game 4 vs Dallas Mavericks
Paul George had struggled for most of Games 1-3 against the Dallas Mavericks, but that all changed in Game 4. Paul George and James Harden carried the Clippers to a much-needed victory, and George made some history in the process.
In Game 4, Paul George became the first player in NBA Playoff history to put up 33 points, 6 rebounds, 8 assists, 7 three-pointers, and 4 steals. George did it all on 58% shooting from the field and 70% shooting from three. Both George and Harden's hot shooting from three gave the Clippers a 31-point lead in the first half, which they ultimately squandered, Despite blowing the lead in the final two minutes, Paul George hit one of the most heroic three-point shots of his career to restore the Clippers' lead.
"I was just trying to stay in rhythm," George said. "I got confidence in myself, I can knock any shot down, and get any shot off. Just trying to create space and find space, and was able to do so."
In a bizarre situation, the LA Clippers have somehow won two games when Kawhi Leonard doesn't play, but lost two games when he did play. Much of that has to do with how injured Kawhi still is, but Paul George believes you shouldn't doubt this team without him.
"I don’t know how many times we’ve got to say it — regardless of who’s playing and who is not playing — I’ve got to be aggressive," George said. "We feel good with where we’re at, with who we have. ”
Game 5 between the LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks is on Wednesday at 10:00 p.m EST.
