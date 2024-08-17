2025 NBA Draft: Carter Bryant Brings Size, Athleticism to Arizona Wildcats
Arizona signee Carter Bryant is an athletic forward with scoring prowess and burgeoning playmaking skill out of the class of 2024. Standing at 6-foot-8 and weighing 225 pounds, Bryant has the ability to switch between forward spots due to his bulk of frame as well as his vertical pop and functional athleticism, which comes into play in multiple facets of his game.
He is big enough to bully smaller players on the perimeter and back his way in for an easier shot, but also has the speed to beat bigger players to the rim on drives. Though he isn't as good at finishing through contact as one might assume given his frame, he has a ton of potential to grow there and become a true slashing wing on top of his abilities at the four spot. His ability to pull up off of a live dribble and shoot makes this slashing concept even more enticing.
A dynamic player in transition, Bryant has shown flashes of being a playmaker there, able to rip rebounds and start the break due to his ability on the glass. He can handle the ball on top of this, meaning he doesn't always have to rely on the outlet pass when trying to push the pace on the offensive end – he can take it himself.
Though maybe not elite as a playmaker yet, as the term "point forward" does not currently apply to his skillset, Bryant's ability to access some passes off the bounce provides evidence to his becoming a player that can make the right read consistently. He has the potential to exceed simple connective passing and become a piece of an offense that truly helps generate good looks for other players.
Defensively, Bryant plays more like a power forward than a perimeter defender, as his lateral quickness and ability to turn his hips aren't as pronounced as they are in many NBA-level wing stoppers. However, his length does lend itself to decent shot blocking. As previously mentioned, his size also impacts positively the prowess he has on the glass.
Overall, Bryant is a player that has a couple of flaws, but flaws that can likely be ironed out through a year of college against other athletes of his caliber. If he can help lead a talented Arizona team to compete for a Big 12 Title, his stock may shoot up even higher.
