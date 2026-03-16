Mavericks' Rookie Duo Makes History in Win Against Cavaliers

The Dallas Mavericks have had an interesting season.

The group hung around in the Western Conference postseason race breifly, competing for a spot in the Play-In Tournament, but ultimatley elected to improve the team's draft odds instead. Dallas traded multiple players, including 10-time All-Star Anthony Davis, to Washington in an effort to move on from older players on the roster and get the younger pieces more time on the floor.

As a result, the Mavericks have't won many games since the trade deadline, and have a better chance at landing a premier pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Heading into a March 15 matchup against Cleveland, Dallas had won just three games since the Feb. 5 trade deadline, knocking off the Memphis Grizzlies, Indiana Pacers and Brooklyn Nets. On Sunday, though, the Mavericks notched their fourth win in more than a month against the Cavaliers.

Top pick Cooper Flagg led the way for Dallas, tallying 27 points, 10 assists, 6 rebounds and 2 blocks while shooting 10-of-17 from the field, 1-of-3 from beyond the arc and 6-of-8 from the free throw line.

Undrafted rookie point guard Ryan Nembhard also started for the Mavericks, finishing with 11 points, 3 assists, 3 rebounds, 2 steals and zero turnovers while shooting 4-of-10 from the field and 3-of-7 from 3-point range.

Flagg's performance made NBA history, as he and Nembhard became the first pair of rookie teammates since the merger to each have a game of 27 points and 10 rebounds in their debut season. Nembhard notched 28 points, 10 assists, 3 rebounds and zero turnovers in a 131-121 win against the Nuggets while shooting 12-of-14 from the field and 4-of-5 from deep.

Tonight, @dallasmavs rookie Cooper Flagg had 27 points and 10 assists. On December 1, 2025, rookie teammate Ryan Nembhard had 28 points and 10 assists. They are the first pair of the rookie teammates to each record 27+ points and 10+ assists in a game since the NBA/ABA merger. pic.twitter.com/kt9IEc9jqv — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) March 16, 2026

The success of both Flagg and Nembhard indicates that the Mavericks should have a bright future if they can continue to build around the young pieces already on the roster. While Nembhard may not be the team's starting point guard of the future, the Gonzaga product has shown that he can be an impactful player for Dallas.

Flagg has lived up to expectations after being the top pick in the 2025 class, averaging 20.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field and 29.5% from 3-point range.

Despite being 19-years-old, Flagg has already shown the makings of a future superstar, and has the talent to make Dallas a competitive team in the coming seasons with a solid supporting cast.

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