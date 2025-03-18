NBA Draft

Charlotte Hornets: NBA Draft Needs and Prospect Watchlist

Highlighting the draft needs of the Hornets, as well as plausible selections in their projected range, and how they would fit in.

Arya Chawla

Mar 9, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Dylan Harper (2) and Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Ace Bailey (4) during a time out during the second half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Mar 9, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Dylan Harper (2) and Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Ace Bailey (4) during a time out during the second half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

As the NBA regular season winds to a close in the next month, many non-playoff teams are turning their focus to the 2025 draft. The lottery will take place on May 12 in Chicago, and among the many teams hoping to win the first overall pick are the Charlotte Hornets. They are currently tied with the Washington Wizards and the Utah Jazz for the highest odds to get the pick in what they hope to be the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes.

Charlotte is currently in the midst of the NBA’s longest active playoff drought, as the Hornets haven’t played postseason basketball since 2016. They’ve acquired star talent through top-three picks in LaMelo Ball and Brandon Mille. But due to a number of factors including health and supporting cast, they haven’t yet been able to leverage their talent into winning basketball. As a result, they once again find themselves at the top of the lottery, hoping to finally turn their franchise around with the right pick. 

Should the franchise not be able to land Flagg with the top pick, Charlotte will have to be strategic with who they choose to flank Ball and Miller if they want to push for playoff basketball. 

Hornets
Oct 27, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) gives forward Brandon Miller (24) a low high five after a play against the Detroit Pistons during the second quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Projected First-Round Pick (Per Tankathon): No. 3

Team Needs: Wing/forward consistency, frontcourt shooting, on-ball defense, rim protection

Ace Bailey
Mar 12, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Ace Bailey (4) shoots the ball in the second half against the USC Trojans at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Prospect Watchlist: Ace Bailey, Rutgers

Among the top five projected NBA Draft picks, Bailey sticks out for the positional fit he would bring to Charlotte. He’d add to their collective of dynamite pull-up shooters while filling a frontcourt position as a capable play-finisher off the catch. His fluidity and size are also relevant defensively, both on the ball and as a rim protector. Bailey may be the man to truly get the Hornets’ rebuild off the ground.

VJ Edgecomb
Mar 12, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Baylor Bears guard VJ Edgecombe (7) shoots the ball during the first half against the Kansas State Wildcats at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images / William Purnell-Imagn Images

Prospect Watchlist: VJ Edgecombe, Baylor

Slotting in at the wing position, Edgecombe could make up for many of Ball and Miller’s weaknesses through his defensive chops and physical play. He’d be an offensive compliment to the two ball handlers, while picking up defensive slack and still working towards high-end outcomes as he polishes his scoring repertoire. Edgecombe could be the missing piece that Charlotte needs to get the most out of their current talent.

feed

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Published
Arya Chawla
ARYA CHAWLA

Arya is an NBA & NBA Draft analyst from Boston, Massachusetts. He has produced content on specific players and teams as well as general basketball philosophy.