Charlotte Hornets: NBA Draft Needs and Prospect Watchlist
As the NBA regular season winds to a close in the next month, many non-playoff teams are turning their focus to the 2025 draft. The lottery will take place on May 12 in Chicago, and among the many teams hoping to win the first overall pick are the Charlotte Hornets. They are currently tied with the Washington Wizards and the Utah Jazz for the highest odds to get the pick in what they hope to be the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes.
Charlotte is currently in the midst of the NBA’s longest active playoff drought, as the Hornets haven’t played postseason basketball since 2016. They’ve acquired star talent through top-three picks in LaMelo Ball and Brandon Mille. But due to a number of factors including health and supporting cast, they haven’t yet been able to leverage their talent into winning basketball. As a result, they once again find themselves at the top of the lottery, hoping to finally turn their franchise around with the right pick.
Should the franchise not be able to land Flagg with the top pick, Charlotte will have to be strategic with who they choose to flank Ball and Miller if they want to push for playoff basketball.
Projected First-Round Pick (Per Tankathon): No. 3
Team Needs: Wing/forward consistency, frontcourt shooting, on-ball defense, rim protection
Prospect Watchlist: Ace Bailey, Rutgers
Among the top five projected NBA Draft picks, Bailey sticks out for the positional fit he would bring to Charlotte. He’d add to their collective of dynamite pull-up shooters while filling a frontcourt position as a capable play-finisher off the catch. His fluidity and size are also relevant defensively, both on the ball and as a rim protector. Bailey may be the man to truly get the Hornets’ rebuild off the ground.
Prospect Watchlist: VJ Edgecombe, Baylor
Slotting in at the wing position, Edgecombe could make up for many of Ball and Miller’s weaknesses through his defensive chops and physical play. He’d be an offensive compliment to the two ball handlers, while picking up defensive slack and still working towards high-end outcomes as he polishes his scoring repertoire. Edgecombe could be the missing piece that Charlotte needs to get the most out of their current talent.
