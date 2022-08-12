Skip to main content
NBA Draft

A Comprehensive Guide to the Celtics' Future Draft Picks

A guide to the Boston Celtics future pick stash.

The Celtics are fresh off an NBA Finals appearance, and could still be looking to improve their roster.

Be it Kevin Durant, role players or anyone in between, draft picks will be needed in order to get a deal done.

The Celtics also have a strong history of talent development, and could opt to continue to lean on that moving forward with drafts.

Here is a guide to the Boston Celtics pick stash:

2023 NBA Draft 

RoundTeamDeal

1

Celtics*

Malcolm Brogdon

2

Magic**

Bol Bol/PJ Dozier

2

Rockets, Mavs, Heat^

Multiple

2

Trailblazers

Rodney Hood

Details:

Traded to Pacers: Top-12 protected

** Top-55 protected

Boston receives the most favorable second round selection between Dallas, Miami or Houston.

2024 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Celtics

--

2025 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Celtics

--

2026 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Celtics

--

2027 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Celtics

--

2028 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Celtics

--

2029 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Celtics

--

2

Celtics

--

2030 NBA Draft 

RoundTeamDeal

1

Celtics

--

2

Celtics

--

