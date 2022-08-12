A Comprehensive Guide to the Celtics' Future Draft Picks
The Celtics are fresh off an NBA Finals appearance, and could still be looking to improve their roster.
Be it Kevin Durant, role players or anyone in between, draft picks will be needed in order to get a deal done.
The Celtics also have a strong history of talent development, and could opt to continue to lean on that moving forward with drafts.
Here is a guide to the Boston Celtics pick stash:
2023 NBA Draft
|Round
|Team
|Deal
1
Celtics*
Malcolm Brogdon
2
Magic**
Bol Bol/PJ Dozier
2
Rockets, Mavs, Heat^
Multiple
2
Trailblazers
Rodney Hood
Details:
* – Traded to Pacers: Top-12 protected
** – Top-55 protected
Read More
^ – Boston receives the most favorable second round selection between Dallas, Miami or Houston.
2024 NBA Draft
|Round
|Team
|Deal
1
Celtics
--
2025 NBA Draft
|Round
|Team
|Deal
1
Celtics
--
2026 NBA Draft
|Round
|Team
|Deal
1
Celtics
--
2027 NBA Draft
|Round
|Team
|Deal
1
Celtics
--
2028 NBA Draft
|Round
|Team
|Deal
1
Celtics
--
2029 NBA Draft
|Round
|Team
|Deal
1
Celtics
--
2
Celtics
--
2030 NBA Draft
|Round
|Team
|Deal
1
Celtics
--
2
Celtics
--
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.