A Comprehensive Guide to the Celtics' Future Draft Picks

The Celtics are fresh off an NBA Finals appearance, and could still be looking to improve their roster.

Be it Kevin Durant, role players or anyone in between, draft picks will be needed in order to get a deal done.

The Celtics also have a strong history of talent development, and could opt to continue to lean on that moving forward with drafts.

Here is a guide to the Boston Celtics pick stash:

2023 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 Celtics* Malcolm Brogdon 2 Magic** Bol Bol/PJ Dozier 2 Rockets, Mavs, Heat^ Multiple 2 Trailblazers Rodney Hood

Details:

* – Traded to Pacers: Top-12 protected

** – Top-55 protected

^ – Boston receives the most favorable second round selection between Dallas, Miami or Houston.

2024 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 Celtics --

2025 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 Celtics --

2026 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 Celtics --

2027 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 Celtics --

2028 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 Celtics --

2029 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 Celtics -- 2 Celtics --

2030 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 Celtics -- 2 Celtics --

