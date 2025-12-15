AJ Dybantsa Improving as BYU Season Nears Conference Play

At 6-foot-9 with a lauded preps career, AJ Dybantsa was a known factor coming into his freshman season with BYU.

His 20.9 points per game through 10 games have been wholly unsurprising. He has some of the better athleticism, both horizontal and vertical, seen in a prospect of his size. He can create of the dribble, and accelerate past even quick defenders with great burst and acceleration.

Once around the rim, he has premier touch, able to get all the way downhill or turnaround for jumpers. And his 3-point shot, while still a work in progress, signals the potential for three-level scoring.

Again, be it against Villanova, UConn, Wisconsin and more, none of the high-level scoring was surprising.

Dybantsa’s passing in recent games, though, has turned some heads. After registering just 16 total assists in his first seven games, he’s now totaled 18 in just his last three. Against California Baptist, Clemson and UC Riverside, Dybantsa has been great about leveraging his scoring gravity for others, dishing five, six and seven assists, respectively.

He's slashed and sprayed, run space-creating dribble handoffs, found cutters around the rim with soft touch, and plenty more. Dybantsa will earn draft looks via his high-level scoring, though scouts and NBA decision-makers will certainly be keen to have a player who can set up others too.

AJ Dybantsa’s first seven games —16 assists



AJ Dybantsa’s last three games — 18 assists



Has been leveraging his scoring gravity well lately: pic.twitter.com/Ehhv4ETyha — Derek Parker (@DParkOK) December 15, 2025

On that same front, plenty have wanted to see more on the defensive end, and he's looked improved in that same span. After grabbing just four steals in the first seven games, he's snagged seven in his last three, including a five-steal game versus the Highlanders.

The added production has come at just the right time, too, as BYU is nearing what is sure to be a tough conference slate in the Big 12.

The tenth-ranked Cougars will play just three more non-conference games before starting with Kansas State on Saturday, Jan. 3. From there, BYU will face teams such as No. 16 Texas Tech, No. 1 Arizona, No. 19 Kansas, No. 7 Houston, Baylor and No. 4 Iowa State, all of which will have talented 2026 NBA Draft hopefuls.

While Dybantsa is all but locked into the top tier — and scouts and NBA decision-makers aren’t likely to take major stock in head-to-head draft matchups — thriving in Big 12 play could help him to pass Darryn Peterson and Cameron Boozer, who are also in competition for the No. 1 pick.

BYU next takes on Pacific on Tuesday, Dec. 16 at 8 p.m. CT.