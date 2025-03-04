A Comprehensive Guide to the Grizzlies’ Future Draft Picks
The Memphis Grizzlies offer one of the more unique teams in the league, failing to stay relevant in 2023-24 due to injury, but likely coming back with a vengeance in the 2024-25 season.
The team will again be led by Ja Morant, flanked by Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr. and new core running mates in Marcus Smart and GG Jackson. The 7-foot-4 cherry on top being center Zach Edey, who was added with the No. 9 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
The Grizzlies will have options when it comes to roster construction, and a cache full of future picks makes it that much more likely they return to contention.
Below is a comprehensive list of the team's future assets, including picks and protections:
