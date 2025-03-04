A Comprehensive Guide to the Pelicans’ Future Draft Picks
The New Orleans Pelicans are gearing up to make a run out West.
Led by superstar Zion Williamson, who’s flanked by the likes of Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum, Trey Murphy III, Herb Jones and the newly-added Dejounte Murray, the team should be in position to make a real push in a tough Western Conference.
Still, the team stands to add some talent on the fringes, and that will likely be done with future picks, be it through the draft or on the trade market. So far, the front office has used a nice mix of both drafting and trading to build the team up.
Below is a comprehensive list of the team's future assets, including picks and protections:
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.