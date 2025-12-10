The New Orleans Pelicans have the NBA's worst record with just three wins compared to 22 losses. Now more than ever this decade, the franchise appears headed for a complete rebuild.

Franchise player and two-time all-star Zion Williamson is once again missing the majority of the team's games for what would now be the fifth occurrence in eight seasons. Beyond just injury, the 2019 first overall pick is playing the least efficient basketball of his entire career in his third straight season of declining true shooting percentage. It has become clear that the former Duke Blue Devil likely won't ever be the player to steer the Pelicans franchise to title contention.

As a result, wing Trey Murphy III has stepped up to star as New Orleans' lead creator, averaging 21 points and nearly 4 assists per game. Alongside the University of Virginia product, rookies Jeremiah Fears and Derik Queen have showed out in the starting lineup and established themselves as bright spots in an otherwise dismal season for Pelicans hopefuls. The seventh and thirteenth overall picks respectively, the first-year standouts may be integral to New Orleans eventually developing into a winning organization.

Fears and Queen are Offensive Building Blocks

Dec 8, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Derik Queen (22) dribbles against San Antonio Spurs center/forward Luke Kornet (7) during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

On the season, Fears is averaging 15.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.4 steals per game on XX TS% while Queen is avergaing 12.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists on XX TS%. However, both have taken their games to another level in recent play.

The 19-year-old Fears is fresh off a three-game streak in which he scored at least 20 points in every contest. His quick first step and explosiveness to the rim have been integral in his scoring from two-point range and the free throw line. Beyond that, though, his 36.9% shooting from behind the three-point line has exceeded expectations and he has been effective in dishing the rock. The former Oklahoma Sooner is looking every bit like a budding effective advantage creator in New Orleans' backcourt.

The 20-year-old Queen is fresh off the best game of his young career, in which he looked every bit like a star with his 33 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists and 4 blocks on 11-for-15 shooting against the San Antonio Spurs. His unique approach to interior creation has been a tough task for many NBA defenses to solve as the 6-foot-9 big man has mixed sly footwork, soft touch, a bulky frame, and shrewd passing ability to emerge as an effective creator. As it stands, the Maryland product may very well be headed for stardom.

They Will Likely Need Help to Fully Turn New Orleans Around

Dec 6, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Jeremiah Fears (0) dribbles up court against the Brooklyn Nets during the first quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

While both Fears and Queen are undeniable highly talented young players with a future of NBA contribution, they likely will need more starpower around them to truly turn the Pelicans franchise around. They are both below average defenders, and neither yet appears to have the scoring upside to truly be the featured star on a playoff team.

Only time will tell if and when this player could join New Orleans' squad. The franchise traded away its 2026 unprotected first round pick for Queen, so its tank likely won't directly lead to any of the blue chip prospects in the 2026 NBA Draft Class. Amidst all this uncertainty, though, Pelicans fans can find hope in the standout play of its lottery rookie duo.