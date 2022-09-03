Skip to main content
NBA Draft

A Comprehensive Guide to the Spurs' Future Draft Picks

A guide to the San Antonio Spurs' cache of future NBA draft selections.

After shipping off Dejounte Murray for a haul of draft assets, the San Antonio Spurs have officially entered a new era.

The beginning of what could be a long rebuild, San Antonio will now look to gather assets and begin developing players for the future.

Here is where the Spurs cache of future draft picks currently stands:

2023 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Spurs

--

1

Hornets*

Dejounte Murray

2

Pacers**

 Doug McDermott

Details:

* — Top-16 protected.

** — Top-55 protected.

2024 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Spurs

--

2

Spurs

--

2

Lakers

Kennedy Chandler

2025 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Spurs

--

1

Hawks

Dejounte Murray

1

Bulls*

DeMar DeRozan

2

Spurs

--

2

Bulls

DeMar DeRozan

Details:

* — Top-10 protected.

2026 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Spurs

--

1

Hawks (swap)

Dejounte Murray

2

Spurs

--

2

Pacers/Heat*

Multiple

Details:

* — Hawks receive less favorable of Pacers, Heat selections.

2027 NBA Draft

Round&nbsp;TeamDeal

1

Spurs

--

1

Hawks

Dejounte Murray

2

Spurs

--

2

OKC, HOU, IND or MIA*

Multiple

Details:

* — Spurs receive least favorable of four selections.

2028 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Spurs

--

1

Celtics (swap)

2

Spurs

--

2

Nuggets*

Bryn Forbes

Details:

* — Protected Top-33

2029 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Spurs

--

2

Spurs

--

2030 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Spurs

--

2

Spurs

--

