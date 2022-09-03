A Comprehensive Guide to the Spurs' Future Draft Picks

After shipping off Dejounte Murray for a haul of draft assets, the San Antonio Spurs have officially entered a new era.

The beginning of what could be a long rebuild, San Antonio will now look to gather assets and begin developing players for the future.

Here is where the Spurs cache of future draft picks currently stands:

2023 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 Spurs -- 1 Hornets* Dejounte Murray 2 Pacers** Doug McDermott

Details:

* — Top-16 protected.

** — Top-55 protected.

2024 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 Spurs -- 2 Spurs -- 2 Lakers Kennedy Chandler

2025 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 Spurs -- 1 Hawks Dejounte Murray 1 Bulls* DeMar DeRozan 2 Spurs -- 2 Bulls DeMar DeRozan

Details:

* — Top-10 protected.

2026 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 Spurs -- 1 Hawks (swap) Dejounte Murray 2 Spurs -- 2 Pacers/Heat* Multiple

Details:

* — Hawks receive less favorable of Pacers, Heat selections.

2027 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 Spurs -- 1 Hawks Dejounte Murray 2 Spurs -- 2 OKC, HOU, IND or MIA* Multiple

Details:

* — Spurs receive least favorable of four selections.

2028 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 Spurs -- 1 Celtics (swap) 2 Spurs -- 2 Nuggets* Bryn Forbes

Details:

* — Protected Top-33

2029 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 Spurs -- 2 Spurs --

2030 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 Spurs -- 2 Spurs --

