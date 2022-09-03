A Comprehensive Guide to the Spurs' Future Draft Picks
After shipping off Dejounte Murray for a haul of draft assets, the San Antonio Spurs have officially entered a new era.
The beginning of what could be a long rebuild, San Antonio will now look to gather assets and begin developing players for the future.
Here is where the Spurs cache of future draft picks currently stands:
2023 NBA Draft
|Round
|Team
|Deal
1
Spurs
--
1
Hornets*
Dejounte Murray
2
Pacers**
Doug McDermott
Details:
* — Top-16 protected.
** — Top-55 protected.
2024 NBA Draft
|Round
|Team
|Deal
1
Spurs
--
2
Spurs
--
2
Lakers
Kennedy Chandler
2025 NBA Draft
|Round
|Team
|Deal
1
Spurs
--
1
Hawks
Dejounte Murray
1
Bulls*
DeMar DeRozan
2
Spurs
--
2
Bulls
DeMar DeRozan
Details:
* — Top-10 protected.
2026 NBA Draft
|Round
|Team
|Deal
1
Spurs
--
1
Hawks (swap)
Dejounte Murray
2
Spurs
--
2
Pacers/Heat*
Multiple
Details:
* — Hawks receive less favorable of Pacers, Heat selections.
2027 NBA Draft
|Round
|Team
|Deal
1
Spurs
--
1
Hawks
Dejounte Murray
2
Spurs
--
2
OKC, HOU, IND or MIA*
Multiple
Details:
* — Spurs receive least favorable of four selections.
2028 NBA Draft
|Round
|Team
|Deal
1
Spurs
--
1
Celtics (swap)
2
Spurs
--
2
Nuggets*
Bryn Forbes
Details:
* — Protected Top-33
2029 NBA Draft
|Round
|Team
|Deal
1
Spurs
--
2
Spurs
--
2030 NBA Draft
|Round
|Team
|Deal
1
Spurs
--
2
Spurs
--
