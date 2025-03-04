A Comprehensive Guide to the Timberwolves’ Future Draft Picks
The Timberwolves put together one of their best seasons in franchise history last season, amassing 56 regular season wins and catapulting themselves to the Western Conference Finals in the process.
While the team has locked in star Anthony Edwards for the foreseeable future, there’s no guarantee they can hang onto the rest of their core past next season. Making what future picks they do own all the more valuable.
The team spent a pretty penny in order to land four-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert, but they do have some workability on that front. The team was able to trade future capital to land rookie Rob Dillingham, somewhat prepping for the future already.
Below is a comprehensive list of the team's future assets, including picks and protections:
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.