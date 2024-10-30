Rookie Rob Dillingham Yet to Play for Timberwolves
The Minnesota Timberwolves’ 2024-25 regular season slate likely hasn’t began how the organization had hoped.
The Anthony Edwards-led Wolves lost to the Lakers on opening night. And after back-to-back wins against the Kings and Raptors, has now suffered another important loss to another Western Conference titan in Dallas.
After trading off 7-footer Karl-Anthony Towns, the team has yet to fully find their identity.
The team’s record is somewhat puzzling, but its decision to keep its newest draftee in Rob Dillingham off the court is even moreso. Through four games, he’s yet to play a single minute, even when the team is failing to score and in need of play-making.
While rookies aren't earning big minutes this year, uninjured lottery picks have at least found some time on-court:
Dillingham, a former Kentucky hyper scorer, was not only drafted at No. 8, but Minnesota traded a future first and pick swap in order to land his talents. He has obvious scoring talent, and will likely be vitally important to the team continuing to compete down the line.
In five preseason games, Dillingham averaged 19.5 minutes per game, scoring nine points on an admittedly poor 33% shooting, but adding 5.0 assists to just 1.0 turnover per game with much-needed play-making.
Even if Dillingham isn’t a massive positive from the get-go, his on-court development will be much-needed for the Wolves, who will hope to compete with Edwards for the foreseeable future.
Minnesota is back in action against the struggling Denver Nuggets on Friday, Nov. 1. It remains to be seen whether Dillingham will find his way onto the court in some capacity.
