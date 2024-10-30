Rookie Rob Dillingham Yet to Play for Timberwolves

Minutes per game for ’24 Draft lottery picks so far this season:



1. Risacher: 22.5

2. Sarr: 24.6

3. Sheppard: 9.4

4. Castle: 20.9

5. Holland: 13.2

6. Salaun: 8.6

7. Clingan: 13.0

8. Dillingham: None

9. Edey: 16.1

10. Williams: 20.2

11. Buzelis: 5.9

14. Carrington: 24.1