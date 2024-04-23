2024 NBA Mock Draft: Projections With Just Over Two Months Until Event
The first round of the NBA playoffs is underway, but all 30 teams are still focused on the 2024 NBA Draft whether they're still playing or not. In just over two months, the draft will take place, which is a yearly opportunity to add talent.
Between now and June's event, prospects meet with teams around the league and have the opportunity to showcase their talent in workouts. Furthermore, the best prospects will get to compete in the combine as another way to increase draft stock. Even in a class that lacks a clear top pick, there's real depth, meaning that even second-round picks should be of value this summer.
Leveraging Tankathon to generate our draft order, we take a look at fit and projections for this upcoming event in this iteration of Draft Digest's 2024 NBA Mock Draft.
Top Three
1. Detroit Pistons: Alex Sarr (NBL)
2. Washington Wizards: Ron Holland (Ignite)
3. Charlotte Hornets: Zaccharie Risacher (INTL)
Early Lottery
4. Portland Trail Blazers: Matas Buzelis (Ignite)
5. San Antonio Spurs: Rob Dillingham (Kentucky)
6. Toronto Raptors: Stephon Castle (UConn)
7. Memphis Grizzlies: Reed Sheppard (Kentucky)
8. Utah Jazz: Nikola Topic (INTL)
Late Lottery
9. Houston Rockets (via BKN): Donovan Clingan (UConn)
10. Atlanta Hawks: Cody Williams (Colorado)
11. Chicago Bulls: Dalton Knecht (Tennessee)
12. OKC Thunder (via HOU): Yves Missi (Baylor)
13. Sacramento Kings: Ja'Kobe Walter (Baylor)
14. Portland Trail Blazers (via GSW): Isaiah Collier (USC)
Mid-First Round
15. Miami Heat: Tyler Smith (Ignite)
16. Philadelphia 76ers: Kyshawn George (Miami)
17. New Orleans Pelicans (via: LAL): Kyle Filipowski (Duke)
18. Orlando Magic: Jared McCain (Duke)
19. Toronto Raptors (via IND): Devin Carter (Providence)
20. Cleveland Cavaliers: Tidjane Salaun (INTL)
Late First Round
21. New Orleans Pelicans (via MIL): Johnny Furphy (Kansas)
22. Phoenix Suns: Kel'el Ware (Indiana)
23. Milwaukee Bucks (via NOP): Ryan Dunn (Virginia)
24. New York Knicks (via DAL): Tristan da Silva (Colorado)
25. New York Knicks: DaRon Holmes (Dayton)
26. Washington Wizards (via LAC): Zach Edey (Purdue)
27. Minnesota Timberwolves: Kevin McCullar (Kansas)
28. Denver Nuggets: Dillon Jones (Weber State)
29. Utah Jazz (via OKC): Jaylon Tyson (Cal)
30. Boston Celtics: Izan Almansa (Ignite)
Early Second Round
31. Toronto Raptors (via DET): Melvin Ajinca (INTL)
32. Utah Jazz (via WAS): Ulrich Chomche (INTL)
33. Milwaukee Bucks (via POR): Justin Edwards (Kentucky)
34. Portland Trail Blazers (via CHA): Bobi Klintman (NBL)
35. San Antonio Spurs: Terrence Shannon Jr. (Illinois)
36. Indiana Pacers (via TOR): Milan Momcilovic (Iowa State)
37. Minnesota Timberwolves (via MEM): Carlton Carrington (Pittsburgh)
38. New York Knicks (via UTA): Baylor Scheierman (Creighton)
39. Memphis Grizzlies (via BKN): KJ Simpson (Colorado)
40. Portland Trail Blazers (via ATL): Jamal Shead (Houston)
41. Philadelphia 76ers (via CHI): Ajay Mitchell (UCSB)
42. Charlotte Hornets (via HOU): Oso Ighodaro (Marquette)
43. Miami Heat: Hunter Sallis (Wake Forest)
44. Houston Rockets (via GSW): Trevon Brazile (Arkansas)
45. Sacramento Kings: Payton Sandfort (Iowa)
Late Second Round
46. LA Clippers (via IND): Wooga Poplar (Miami)
47. Orlando Magic: Harrison Ingram (North Carolina)
48. San Antonio Spurs (via LAL): Adem Bona (UCLA)
49. FORFEITED (PHI)
50. Indiana Pacers (via CLE): Kylan Boswell (Arizona)
51. Indiana Pacers (via NOP): PJ Hall (Clemson)
52. Washington Wizards (via PHX): Tyler Kolek (Marquette)
53. Golden State Warriors (via MIL): Pelle Larsson (Arizona)
54. Detroit Pistons (via NYK): Pacome Dadiet (INTL)
55. Boston Celtics (via DAL): Tyon Grant-Foster (Grand Canyon)
56. Los Angeles Lakers (via LAC): Alex Karaban (UConn)
57. Denver Nuggets (via MIN): Johni Broome (Auburn)
58. Memphis Grizzlies (via OKC): Jalen Bridges (Baylor)
59. FORFEITED (PHX)
60. Dallas Mavericks (via BOS): Trey Alexander (Creighton)
