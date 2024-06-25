NBA Draft

2024 NBA Mock Draft: Two-Round Projections One Day Out

Predicting the 2024 NBA Draft results the day before the event.

Draft Digest Staff

Mar 31, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Kyle Filipowski (30) reacts in the first half against the North Carolina State Wolfpack in the finals of the South Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at American Airline Center. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
The 2024 NBA Draft is just one day away, as teams continue to refine their boards ahead of Wednesday when the first round takes place. From there, round two will kick off on Thursday, giving front offices a chance to evaluate their situations overnight between rounds.

Although the draft is tomorrow, there's still no clear No. 1 overall selection solidified. As such, this is one of the most mysterious drafts in recent history. It's considered a weaker class at the top, but does have depth throughout.

Let’s take a look at fit and projections for this upcoming event in this iteration of Draft Digest's 2024 NBA Mock Draft.

Top Three

Nov 10, 2023; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Reed Sheppard (15) shoots the ball during the second half against the Texas A&M Commerce Lions at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
1. Atlanta Hawks: Zaccharie Risacher (INTL)

2. Washington Wizards: Alex Sarr (NBL)

3. Houston Rockets (via BKN): Reed Sheppard (Kentucky)

Early Lottery

Mar 24, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Cody Williams (10) looks on during the first half against the Marquette Golden Eagles at Gainbridge FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
4. San Antonio Spurs: Stephon Castle (UConn)

5. Detroit Pistons: Matas Buzelis (Ignite)

6. Charlotte Hornets: (via BKN): Donovan Clingan (UConn)

7. Portland Trail Blazers: Cody Williams (Colorado)

8. San Antonio Spurs (via TOR): Ron Holland (Ignite)

Late Lottery

Mar 15, 2024; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers center Kel'el Ware (1) reacts during the second half against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
9. Memphis Grizzlies: Devin Carter (Providence) 

10. Utah Jazz: Jared McCain (Duke)

11. Chicago Bulls: Dalton Knecht (Tennessee)

12. OKC Thunder (via HOU): Tidjane Salaun (INTL)

13. Sacramento Kings: Kel'el Ware (Indiana) 

14. Portland Trail Blazers (via GSW): Nikola Topic (INTL)

Mid-First Round

Mar 24, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Tristan da Silva (23) drunks the ball against the Marquette Golden Eagles during the first half at Gainbridge FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports
15. Miami Heat: Isaiah Collier (USC)

16. Philadelphia 76ers: Rob Dillingham (Kentucky)

17. New Orleans Pelicans (via LAL): DaRon Holmes (Dayton)

18. Orlando Magic: Tristan da Silva (Colorado)

19. Toronto Raptors (via IND): Zach Edey (Purdue)

20. Cleveland Cavaliers: Kyshawn George (Miami)

Late First Round

Mar 29, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles guard Tyler Kolek (11) leaves the court after losing to the North Carolina State Wolfpack in the semifinals of the South Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
21. Milwaukee Bucks (via NOP): Ja'Kobe Walter (Baylor)

22. Phoenix Suns: Tyler Kolek (Marquette)

23. New Orleans Pelicans (via MIL): Pacome Dadiet (INTL)

24. New York Knicks (via DAL): Johnny Furphy (Kansas)

25. New York Knicks: Tyler Smith (Ignite)

26. Washington Wizards (via LAC): Carlton Carrington (Pittsburgh)

27. Minnesota Timberwolves: Terrence Shannon Jr. (Illinois)

28. Denver Nuggets: Kyle Filipowski (Duke)

29. Utah Jazz (via OKC): Jaylon Tyson (Cal)

30. Boston Celtics: Yves Missi (Baylor)

Early Second Round

Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Cam Christie (24) rushes up the court against Indiana State Sycamores guard Julian Larry (1) on Sunday, March 24, 2024, during the second round of the NIT at the Hulman Center in Terre Haute. The Indiana State Sycamores defeated the Minnesota Golden Gophers, 76-64.
31. Toronto Raptors (via DET): Ryan Dunn (Virginia) 

32. Utah Jazz (via WAS): KJ Simpson (Colorado)

33. Milwaukee Bucks (via POR): Kevin McCullar (Kansas)

34. Portland Trail Blazers (via CHA): Justin Edwards (Kentucky)

35. San Antonio Spurs: AJ Johnson (NBL)

36. Indiana Pacers (via TOR): Jonathan Mogbo (San Francisco)

37. Minnesota Timberwolves (via MEM): Baylor Scheierman (Creighton)

38. New York Knicks (via UTA): Jamal Shead (Houston)

39. Memphis Grizzlies (via BKN): Enrique Freeman (Akron)

40. Portland Trail Blazers (via ATL): Cam Christie (Minnesota)

41. Philadelphia 76ers (via CHI): Dillon Jones (Weber State) 

42. Charlotte Hornets (via HOU): Ulrich Chomche (INTL)

43. Miami Heat: Keshad Johnson (Arizona)

44. Houston Rockets (via GSW): Adem Bona (UCLA)

45. Sacramento Kings: Melvin Ajinca (INTL)

Late Second Round

Mar 21, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Washington State Cougars forward Jaylen Wells (0) drives against Drake Bulldogs guard Atin Wright (10) in the first half in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
46. LA Clippers (via IND): Bobi Klintman (NBL)

47. Orlando Magic: Jaylen Wells (Washington State)

48. San Antonio Spurs (via LAL): Juan Nunez (INTL)

49. FORFEITED (PHI)

50. Indiana Pacers (via CLE): Harrison Ingram (North Carolina)

51. Indiana Pacers (via NOP): Isaiah Crawford (Louisiana Tech)

52. Washington Wizards (via PHX): Pelle Larsson (Arizona)

53. Golden State Warriors (via MIL): Jalen Bridges (Baylor) 

54. Detroit Pistons (via NYK): Oso Ighodaro (Marquette)

55. Boston Celtics (via DAL): Nikola Djurisic (INTL)

56. Los Angeles Lakers (via LAC): Bronny James (USC)

57. Denver Nuggets (via MIN): Tristen Newton (UConn)

58. Memphis Grizzlies (via OKC): PJ Hall (Clemson)

59. FORFEITED (PHX)

60. Dallas Mavericks (via BOS): Ajay Mitchell (UCSB)

