Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Joel Embiid, Anthony Edwards, Kon Knueppel)

After a crazy 10-game slate on Sunday, the NBA has just eight teams in action on Monday, Feb. 2.

But, that doesn’t mean that we can’t bet on some props!

Here’s a quick look at the games on Monday, with the trade deadline just a few days away:

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Charlotte Hornets

Houston Rockets vs. Indiana Pacers

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Los Angeles Clippers

I’m eyeing one prop in every game, including picks for superstars like Joel Embiid and Anthony Edwards. Embiid has been playing at a high level as of late, while Edwards (questionable tonight) may be due for a bounce-back showing shooting the ball after a down game from 3 on Saturday.

Plus, there is a Houston role player that should step up with Kevin Durant (ankle) out of the lineup on Monday night.

Let’s dive into the odds and my breakdown for each of these player props on Feb. 2.

Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Feb. 2

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Anthony Edwards OVER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (-104)

I’m buying low on Edwards in this matchup after he shot 1-for-6 from beyond the arc in Saturday’s win over Memphis.

The star guard is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers on 8.4 attempts per game (40.9 percent) this season, and he knocked down at least four shots from deep in eight of his 12 games last month.

The Grizzlies have struggled to defend the 3 all season long, even though they kept Edwards in check on Saturday night. Memphis ranks 27th in the NBA in opponent 3s made per game and it’s just 15th in opponent 3-point percentage.

The volume for Edwards has fluctuated from beyond the arc, but if his back is really bothering him, he may be more inclined to settle for some jump shots on Monday.

At just -104, I think Edwards is a pretty solid value to clear this line against the Grizzlies.

Joel Embiid OVER 28.5 Points (-118)

Embiid has scored 77 points over his last two games, and he's returning to his elite form as of late. In 14 games in January, the former league MVP averaged 29.7 points per game while shooting 53.7 percent from the field and 36.2 percent from beyond the arc.

Both of those percentages are up from where Embiid has been for the season (49.0 percent from the field, 29.7 percent from 3), and he's taking nearly 20 shots per game (19.1) since Jan. 1.

That gives him a really solid floor against this Clippers team that ranks 20th in the NBA in defensive rating despite ranking in the top 10 in the league in opponent points per game.

Embiid has 29 or more points in seven consecutive games, and he's played at least 30 minutes in all but four of his games dating back to Dec. 1. If he continues to handle this major workload for Philly, this line is a steal for Embiid on Monday night.

Reed Sheppard OVER 21.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-101)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m backing Sheppard with Kevin Durant (ankle) out of the lineup:

This season, Reed Sheppard is averaging 12.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game while shooting 42.9 percent from the field and 39.0 percent from 3-point range. The former top-three pick has had some big games offensively this season, including a 31-point, nine-rebound, five-assist game in one of the two matchups that Durant missed.

While I'm not expecting that big of a game from Sheppard, I do think he'll have an expanded role in the offense on Monday. Sheppard's points prop is up at 15.5 at DraftKings, but his rebounds and assists props have stayed relatively the same (2.5 and 3.5). I think that makes him a little undervalued, as someone has to initiate offense for this Houston team with Durant out.

Sheppard started both of the games KD missed earlier this season, and he has scored in double figures in six of his last nine games. I wouldn't be shocked to see the second-year guard have one of his better scoring games of the season, especially since the Pacers rank 28th in the NBA in points per game allowed to opposing point guards (27.07 per night).

Kon Knueppel OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-159)

Kon Knueppel has made three or more shots from beyond the arc in just one of his last four games, but he has a great matchup on Monday night.

New Orleans ranks 29th in the NBA in opponent 3-pointers made per game and 17th in opponent 3-point percentage, allowing Knueppel to shoot 3-for-10 from beyond the arc in their first meeting this season.

The rookie is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers on 7.7 attempts per game (42.7 percent), and he still averaged 2.6 made 3s per game in January despite his attempts dropping below seven per night.

There is a volume issue for Knueppel when it comes to this prop, but New Orleans ranks 29th in opponent 3s made and attempted this season. The Duke product should get some good looks from beyond the arc on Monday with the Charlotte offense (No. 1 in the NBA over its last 10 games) rolling right now.

