2024 NBA Mock Draft: Two-Round Projections the Weekend before Event

Feb 17, 2024; Providence, Rhode Island, USA; Providence Friars guard Devin Carter (22) shoots the ball against the DePaul Blue Demons during the first half at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports
At this point in the draft cycle, teams have worked out and interviewed most of the prospects they’ve wanted to. As such, the tweaks made to each team’s board should be fairly minimal from here on out. 

With the 2024 NBA Draft just a few days away, the anticipation continues to climb. This class has been labeled as weaker than most in recent history due to the lack of superstar talent at the top. Even then, it’s a deep class with plenty of talent throughout. 

Let’s take a look at fit and projections for this upcoming event in this iteration of Draft Digest's 2024 NBA Mock Draft.

Top Three

Mar 6, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Reed Sheppard (15) shoots the ball during the second half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
1. Atlanta Hawks: Zaccharie Risacher (INTL)

2. Washington Wizards: Alex Sarr (NBL)

3. Houston Rockets (via BKN): Reed Sheppard (Kentucky)

Early Lottery

Jan 27, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Cody Williams (10) defends against the Washington State Cougars in the second half at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
4. San Antonio Spurs: Stephon Castle (UConn)

5. Detroit Pistons: Matas Buzelis (Ignite)

6. Charlotte Hornets: (via BKN): Donovan Clingan (UConn)

7. Portland Trail Blazers: Ron Holland (Ignite)

8. San Antonio Spurs (via TOR): Cody Williams (Colorado)

Late Lottery

Mar 10, 2024; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers center Kel'el Ware (1) after the game against the Michigan State Spartans at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
9. Memphis Grizzlies: Devin Carter (Providence) 

10. Utah Jazz: Rob Dillingham (Kentucky)

11. Chicago Bulls: Dalton Knecht (Tennessee)

12. OKC Thunder (via HOU): Tidjane Salaun (INTL)

13. Sacramento Kings: Kel'el Ware (Indiana) 

14. Portland Trail Blazers (via GSW): Nikola Topic (INTL)

Mid-First Round

Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) boxes out Michigan State Spartans forward Jaxon Kohler (0) during the NCAA men s basketball game, Saturday, March 2, 2024, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind.
15. Miami Heat: Isaiah Collier (USC)

16. Philadelphia 76ers: Jared McCain (Duke)

17. New Orleans Pelicans (via LAL): DaRon Holmes (Dayton)

18. Orlando Magic: Tristan da Silva (Colorado)

19. Toronto Raptors (via IND): Zach Edey (Purdue)

20. Cleveland Cavaliers: Kyshawn George (Miami)

Late First Round

Mar 30, 2024; Boston, MA, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) reacts against the Connecticut Huskies in the finals of the East Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
21. Milwaukee Bucks (via NOP): Ja'Kobe Walter (Baylor)

22. Phoenix Suns: Tyler Kolek (Marquette)

23. New Orleans Pelicans (via MIL): Carlton Carrington (Pittsburgh)

24. New York Knicks (via DAL): Terrence Shannon Jr. (Illinois)

25. New York Knicks: Tyler Smith (Ignite)

26. Washington Wizards (via LAC): Johnny Furphy (Kansas)

27. Minnesota Timberwolves: Jaylon Tyson (Cal)

28. Denver Nuggets: Kyle Filipowski (Duke)

29. Utah Jazz (via OKC): Pacome Dadiet (INTL)

30. Boston Celtics: Yves Missi (Baylor)

Early Second Round

Mar 15, 2024; Nashville, TN, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Justin Edwards (1) slams the ball against the Texas A&M Aggies during the second half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
31. Toronto Raptors (via DET): Ryan Dunn (Virginia) 

32. Utah Jazz (via WAS): KJ Simpson (Colorado)

33. Milwaukee Bucks (via POR): Kevin McCullar (Kansas)

34. Portland Trail Blazers (via CHA): Justin Edwards (Kentucky)

35. San Antonio Spurs: AJ Johnson (NBL)

36. Indiana Pacers (via TOR): Cam Christie (Minnesota)

37. Minnesota Timberwolves (via MEM): Dillon Jones (Weber State) 

38. New York Knicks (via UTA): Baylor Scheierman (Creighton)

39. Memphis Grizzlies (via BKN): Enrique Freeman (Akron)

40. Portland Trail Blazers (via ATL): Adem Bona (UCLA)

41. Philadelphia 76ers (via CHI): Jonathan Mogbo (San Francisco)

42. Charlotte Hornets (via HOU): Ulrich Chomche (INTL)

43. Miami Heat: Keshad Johnson (Arizona)

44. Houston Rockets (via GSW): Jamal Shead (Houston)

45. Sacramento Kings: Melvin Ajinca (INTL)

Late Second Round

Mar 28, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Clemson Tigers center PJ Hall (24) controls the ball against Arizona Wildcats guard Pelle Larsson (3) in the first half in the semifinals of the West Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
46. LA Clippers (via IND): Bobi Klintman (NBL)

47. Orlando Magic: Harrison Ingram (North Carolina)

48. San Antonio Spurs (via LAL): Juan Nunez (INTL)

49. FORFEITED (PHI)

50. Indiana Pacers (via CLE): Jaylen Wells (Washington State)

51. Indiana Pacers (via NOP): Nikola Djurisic (INTL)

52. Washington Wizards (via PHX): Pelle Larsson (Arizona)

53. Golden State Warriors (via MIL): Jalen Bridges (Baylor) 

54. Detroit Pistons (via NYK): PJ Hall (Clemson)

55. Boston Celtics (via DAL): Isaiah Crawford (Louisiana Tech)

56. Los Angeles Lakers (via LAC): Bronny James (USC)

57. Denver Nuggets (via MIN): Tristen Newton (UConn)

58. Memphis Grizzlies (via OKC): Oso Ighodaro (Marquette)

59. FORFEITED (PHX)

60. Dallas Mavericks (via BOS): Ajay Mitchell (UCSB)

