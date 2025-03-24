Top NBA Draft Prospects Remaining in the NCAA Tournament: The Sweet 16
The first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament are in the rear view mirror, and as always, there were a few major upsets in the field.
While St. John’s losing to Arkansas in the Round of 32 or McNeese State upsetting Clemson in what feels like an annual 12-seed over 5-seed win may be surprising results; this year’s field seemed to produce fewer surprises than normal.
As a result, there are a number of NBA Draft prospects who are still competing in March Madness for a chance at winning the national championship. On Saturday and Sunday, 16 teams punched their ticket to the second weekend of the tournament, producing a few high-profile matchups that NBA scouts will certainly have their eyes on.
Here are a few NBA Draft prospects to watch when the Sweet 16 kicks off on Thursday, March 27.
Cooper Flagg, Duke
What more can be said about Cooper Flagg?
The nation’s consensus No. 1 overall recruit in the 2024 class, Flagg has excelled in his freshman season with the Blue Devils. The 6-foot-9 forward is averaging 18.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field and 36.3% from 3-point range.
Just 18-years-old, Flagg has led Duke to a No. 1 seed and two wins in the NCAA Tournament despite being the age of a high school senior. Flagg was originally set to graduate from high school in 2025, but reclassified to join the Blue Devils’ roster a year earlier.
The surefire No. 1 overall pick suffered an injury in the ACC Tournament, but seems to have recovered well enough to deliver two strong performances in March Madness. Against Baylor and fellow draft prospect VJ Edgecomb, Flagg notched 18 points, nine rebounds, six assists and a block in Duke’s 23-point win.
Duke will meet Arizona in the Sweet 16.
Derik Queen, Maryland
Queen pulled off one of the most exciting plays of the NCAA Tournament thus far on Sunday evening, tapping a contested floater off the glass to lead Maryland past Colorado State.
After another NBA Draft prospect, Nique Clifford delivered a beautiful cross-court pass to a Rams’ teammate for a go-ahead triple, the Terrapins had around three seconds to score. Queen caught the inbound pass and drove to the basket, hitting the game-winner at the buzzer.
Rated the No. 12 overall recruit in the 2024 cycle, according to 247Sports, Queen has had a solid freshman season. The 6-10, 246-pound big man is averaging 16.2 points, 9.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 52.9% from the field.
Queen tallied 17 points in Maryland’s win against Colorado State, adding six rebounds, an assist and two blocks. The Terrapins will meet Florida, who won the SEC tournament, in the Sweet 16.
Carter Bryant, Arizona
Another talented true freshman, Arizona’s Carter Bryant helped the Wildcats get by Oregon in the Round of 32 with five points, six rebounds, an assist, two steals and a block.
While the 19-year-old’s stats may not be eye-popping, his impact on the game is evident when watching his 26 minutes on the floor against the Ducks. Bryant is a solid defender with good size who could offer valuable versatility in the NBA with proper development.
Despite not being the most polished draft prospect, Bryant was a 5-star prospect and has rocketed up draft boards in recent weeks. With a few more strong performances on the biggest stage, the Arizona freshman could improve his stock even more.
Arizona will meet Cooper Flagg and Duke in the Sweet 16.
Jase Richardson, Michigan State
The son of former NBA Slam Dunk Contest champion Jason Richardson, Jase and Michigan State advanced to the Sweet 16 on Sunday with a win against New Mexico.
Richardson struggled against the Lobos, but has had a strong true freshman season for the Spartans. The former 4-star recruit is putting up 11.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and two assists per game while shooting 49.4% from the field and 40.6% from 3-point range.
Listed at 6-foot-3 and 185 pounds, Richardson’s shooting ability gives him the potential to make a difference at the next level.
Michigan State, which is Jason Richardson’s alma mater as well, takes on Mississippi in the Sweet 16.
Egor Demin, BYU
One of the most intriguing prospects in the 2025 draft cycle, Egor Demin has helped BYU to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2011.
Listed at 6-9 and 190, Demin was rated a 5-star combo guard in the 2024 recruiting class, rated the No. 16 overall prospect in the cycle. The Moscow, Russia, product is averaging 10.5 points, 5.4 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game as a true freshman.
Demin went 3-of-11 from the field in the Cougars’ Round of 32 win against Wisconsin, but still finished with 11 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and a steal.
With elite size on the perimeter, Demin has the potential to be a valuable NBA player, but still needs to improve as a perimeter shooter. BYU takes on Alabama in the Sweet 16.
Other NBA Draft prospects to watch in the Sweet 16:
Johni Broome, Auburn
Walter Clayton Jr., Florida
Alex Condon, Florida
Isaiah Evans, Duke
Boogie Fland, Arkansas
Labaron Philon, Alabama
Zvonimir Ivisic, Arkansas
Sion James, Duke
Kon Knueppel, Duke
Chaz Lanier, Tennessee
Khaman Maluach, Duke
Tyrese Proctor, Duke
Adou Thiero, Arkansas
JT Toppin, Texas Tech
Milos Uzan, Houston
Amari Williams, Kentucky
Darrion Williams, Texas Tech
Danny Wolf, Michigan
