NBA Draft: Grizzlies Land No. 9 Overall Pick
At the 2024 NBA Draft Lottery Sunday afternoon, 14 teams learned where they’d be selecting in the upcoming 2024 NBA Draft.
The Grizzlies were among those teams, coming away with No. 9 overall selection.
It’s been a few seasons since the team has participated on lottery night, but with the injuries of Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Marcus Smart and more, this season yielded different results. Regardless, the team will look to be competitive as early as next season with the return of its stars.
They finished the year 27-55, managing to snag the seventh-best odds at the lottery. The team had just a 7.5% chance at a top-four selection, with a near-20% chance at No. 7 and a notable 34% chance at No. 8.
While most draft experts are near-consensus that this year lacks less of a punch near the top, the team will still have the opportunity to select from a variety of talented prospects.
Now, prospects will take to the NBA Draft Combine to showcase their measurements, skills and basketball knowledge. The 2024 NBA Draft will be the first ever two-day event, beginning at 7 p.m. CT on Wednesday, June 26 and concluding with the second round on Thursday, June 27.
You can reference Draft Digest’s most recent big board here.
