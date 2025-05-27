NBA Draft: Top Landing Spots for Baylor's VJ Edgecombe
When it comes to an NBA-level athlete, look no further than Baylor's VJ Edgecombe. Throughout his time at Baylor, along at his stint with the Bahamian National Team, Edgecombe was a walking highlight reel. Wether it was running free in transition, putting defenders on posters or swatting shots to the third row, Edgecombe was clearly an athletic outlier amongst his peers.
Measuring in at 6-foot-4, 193.2 lbs., the Baylor star projects to slot in as the perfect off-guard at the next level. Edgecombe put his skills at the forefront of college basketball after a stellar freshman season, averaging 15 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists on 55.2 percent true shooting. He's shot up to a consensus top 5 pick on many draft boards, along with being ranked No. 3 on NBA Draft On SI's big board.
Edgecombe's athleticism and raw talent give him superstar upside, an ability to be a strong Batman or Robin at the peak of his powers. Handing Edgecombe the keys to a franchise is a reasonable idea for team's lacking a clear first option, but that's his only path to success. Edgecombe can strongly play alongside other talents – see Robert Wright and Nochad Omier at Baylor, or Deandre Ayton and Buddy Hield in the Olympics.
Given how highly regarded Edgecombe is, his talents can slot in on almost any team in need of a wing. But when narrowing it down to just three, which teams are the best match to select VJ Edgecombe?
1. Philadelphia 76ers
Arguments have been made for Philadelphia to trade their No. 3 overall pick for a more win-now talent, but who's to say Edgecombe can't impact winning? After a season destroyed by injuries, the 76ers plummeted from playoff contention to the lottery, where the ping-pong balls shook out in their favor. Now ready to compete again, the 76ers can hone in on Edgecombe at the third pick, pairing him alongside a star-studded roster.
While the 76ers guard rotation may seem full with the likes of Tyrese Maxey, Jared McCain and Quentin Grimes, it's not as complete as the surface shows. Grimes' 21.8 point per game run with Philadelphia likely priced the 76ers out of retaining him as he enters free agency, leaving an open gap at the two-guard spot. Veteran Kelly Oubre Jr. will also be entering free agency, so on the chance that he leaves, Philadelphia would lose their primary point-of-attack defender. On top of that, playing McCain and Maxey together often in the backcourt may open the pair to be attacked defensively, as both are undersized and struggle to hold their own against other scoring guards.
Edgecombe can step in day one as the best athlete on the team, and help plug defensive holes the 76ers could enter the season with. While he takes on major responsibilities on the defensive end, his offensive importance can fluctuate when needed. If the big four of Joel Embiid, Paul George, Maxey and McCain are healthy, Edgecombe can play a complimentary role – cutting, going off catch and running in transition. However, if and when those four are absent, he can up his usage to more of an on-ball presence, growing as the season continues.
Edgecombe is one of few talents in the draft that align with both of Philadelphia's age timelines – making him the perfect selection at No. 3.
2. Charlotte Hornets
Last season, the Hornets ranked last in the association for transition points per game, transition possessions per game, and transition field goal percentage. Bringing back a healthy Lamelo Ball, Brandon Miller and Tre Mann will surely help to bring those numbers, and selecting Edgecombe with the fourth pick in the draft could skyrocket them. In just one short offseason, Edgecombe could help transform the Hornets into a must-watch highlight reel squad with a new identity.
His defensive tenacity perfectly compliments offensive engines like Ball and Miller, as he'd step in as one of the team's top defenders immediately. Head coach Charles Lee spent his first year in Charlotte acquiring defensive talents like Josh Green and Josh Okogie, which could be an indicator for a desire to find a long-term answer at the point-of-attack.
Much like the potential scenario in Philadelphia, Edgecombe's offensive responsibilities would likely fluctuate throughout his rookie season, given the injury histories of Ball and Miller. If the team's healthy, he can fit into a roll as the secondary or tertiary ball-handler and a transition nightmare. But when in units without his running-mates, Edgecombe gets the opportunity to operate as the first option, testing the waters for his potential as a future star.
For an organization that has lacked direction in recent years, Edgecombe is a perfect pick that can both compliment previously drafted stars, or become a cornerstone for a new era in Charlotte.
3. Utah Jazz
If Edgecombe gets an opportunity to be 'the guy' anywhere, it's in Utah. The Jazz have now been rebuilding for three full seasons, and have failed to earn a top three pick since. In their recent rebuilding era, the Jazz have drafted Cody Williams and Taylor Hendricks, neither of which have panned out as potential first options yet. Now picking at No. 5 in the upcoming draft – the highest pick Utah has had since 2014 – the Jazz have an opportunity for their next superstar.
With the future of veterans' Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton, John Collins and Jordan Clarkson unclear, a huge chunk of usage and shots could open up for the Jazz's offense. Edgecombe has the superstar flashes and traits that a rebuilding team like Utah can buy in on, while having patience and time for him to develop past offensive flaws and mistakes.
In terms of surrounding young talent, several Jazz players have potential to turn into positive pieces – Brice Sensabaugh, Keyonte George and Kyle Filipowski – but none demand enough usage to deter the growth of Edgecombe. Edgecombe essentially enters a blank slate in Utah, where the chalkboard is wiped clean, and he's the first name.
If the Jazz have a chance to trade up for Edgecombe, or he falls to them at No. 5, they can't afford to pass up on him.