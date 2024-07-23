Draft Digest: 2025 NBA Draft Big Board
The NBA is all about acquiring cornerstone pieces for the future, which makes the 2025 NBA Draft one of the most interesting in several years. Not only is there superstar talent at the top of the class, but it's filled with high-impact players throughout and brings tremendous depth.
This is a class that will be headlined by Duke's Cooper Flagg -- a potentially generational talent -- but has many other one-and-done freshmen who could become the face of a franchise next summer. The expectation is that the first round will be filled with not only college freshmen, but also several fascinating international prospects.
While it's very early in the draft cycle, with the 2025 NBA Draft not taking place for roughly many months, the Draft Digest team has already been covering this class for more than two years. As such, we've released our ongoing big board based on that analysis and scouting.
Between now and June's event, expect even more coverage of these prospects than has been produced to date, along with updated big boards and mock drafts along the way.
In the coming months, the Draft Digest team will continue to update the staff consensus big board. The closer we get to the draft, the more data points and intel will be available to influence this board. The expectation is that this will be an incredibly strong draft class.
