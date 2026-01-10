Veteran NBA Referee Bill Kennedy Carted Off Court After Injuring Leg
Bill Kennedy, one of the NBA’s most celebrated referees, left the Magic’s game against the 76ers Friday evening with a leg injury.
“During the first quarter of tonight's (Philadelphia at Orlando) game, official Bill Kennedy went back to the officials’ locker room with a right leg injury,” the NBA’s officiating social-media channel said. “Officials James Williams and Michael Smith will continue to officiate tonight’s game.”
Kennedy, 59, appeared to pull up with a non-contact injury in the first quarter and was quickly attended to by medical staff—with 76ers coach Nick Nurse walking over to offer apparent support.
The Arizona State product has officiated over 1,500 NBA games since 1996, and has spent time refereeing in the college and international ranks as well.
Kennedy—already well-known as a basketball barrier breaker following his 2015 coming out—has received attention from a new generation of fans recently for his amusing approach to ruling on coaches’ challenges.