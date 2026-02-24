2025 NBA Draft Picks on Display as Sacramento Defeats Memphis

With the NBA All-Star break now in the rear-view mirror, the final stretch of the regular season has arrived.

While some teams are looking to improve their playoff seeding, others are attempting to improve their odds in the upcoming draft. The 2026 class looks to be loaded with talent, and as a result, multiple teams have elected to "tank" this season.

Two of those teams appear to be the Sacramento Kings and Memphis Grizzlies, who are each vying for a premier pick in this summer's draft. Ja Morant has played just three games since the start of January to compliment Memphis trading away Jaren Jackson Jr., while Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine and De'Andre Hunter are all sidelined for the remainder of Sacramento's season.

As a result, both teams have turned to younger players, using the remained of the 2025-26 campaign to explore the capabilities of the players on their rosters while hoping to add a solid player in the 2026 NBA Draft.

On Monday night, a number of those young players were in action as the Kings beat the Grizzlies 123-114. Rookie big man Maxime Raynaud made his 33rd start of the season for Sacramento, tallying 10 points, 13 rebounds, 2 assists and zero turnovers while shooting 5-of-9 from the field.

Maxime Raynaud & les @SacramentoKings retrouvent la victoire cette nuit ! 🟣👑



10 POINTS, 13 REBONDS, 2 PASSES



123-114 face aux Kings pic.twitter.com/hyUJVYgu4V — NBA France (@NBAFRANCE) February 24, 2026

Raynaud has developed into a solid contributor for the Kings early in his professional career after being selected No. 42 overall in the 2025 NBA Draft. As a rookie, the Stanford product is averaging 10.1 points, 7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game while shooting 55% from the field.

Listed at 7-foot-1, the 22-year-old has already exceeded expectations and should be a solid piece of the Kings' rotation for at least the next few seasons. Alongside Raynaud, rookie Nique Clifford turned in a strong showing against Memphis.

The No. 24 pick in the 2025 class finished with 12 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists and 6 steals, shooting 5-of-8 from the field, 1-of-1 from 3-point range and 1-of-1 from the free throw line. Clifford has appeared in 55 games this season, making 10 starts, and is averaging 6.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while shooting 39.7% from the field and 31.9% from beyond the arc.

For the Grizzlies, No. 48 overall pick Javon Small shined accumulated 21 points, 9 assists, 6 rebounds and a turnover while shooting 6-of-8 from the field, 4-of-5 from deep and 5-of-6 from the free throw line.

Javon Small is tonight’s Player of the Game presented by @IntlPaperCo pic.twitter.com/kDK9cIwZBV — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) February 24, 2026

Small is averaging 7.3 points, 3.4 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game while shooting 42.6% from the field and 41.9% from 3-point range.

While each player has shown flashes throuhgout their rookie year, all three will need to consistently

