2026 First, Second-Round Picks Headline G League's Top Rookie Performers

Here's a look at the best performances from first-year players during the Nov. 13 G League slate.

Drake Allen, Motor City Cruise

The undrafted rookie finished with 21 points, 11 assists, six rebounds, three steals and four turnovers while shooting 7-of-14 from the field, 0-of-1 from deep and 5-of-7 from the free throw line against the Noblesville Boom.

Nick Boyd, Santa Cruz Warriors

The undrafted rookie accumulated 19 points, eight rebounds, four assists and a turnover while shooting 8-of-12 from the field, 1-of-3 from beyond the arc and 1-of-1 from the free throw line against the San Diego Clippers.

Cameron Corhen, College Park Skyhawks

The undrafted rookie accounted for 16 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, two steals, a block and a turnover while shooting 8-of-10 from the field and 0-of-1 from the free throw line against the Long Island Nets.

Tucker DeVries, Maine Celtics

The undrafted rookie notched 22 points, five assists, three rebounds, a steal and a turnover while shooting 6-of-9 from the field, 5-of-8 from 3-point range and 3-of-3 from the free throw line in a win against the Delaware Blue Coats.

Ben Humrichous, Long Island Nets

The undrafted rookie scored a game-high 26 points, seven rebounds, two assists, a steal, a block and a turnover while shooting 8-of-15 from beyond the arc and 1-of-2 from the free throw line in a win against the College Park Skyhawks.

The first-round pick scored a game-high 23 points, adding six rebounds, two assists and a block while shooting 7-of-16 from the field, 3-of-10 from deep and 4-of-5 from the free throw line in a win against the Rip City Remix.

Keba Keita, Noblesville Boom

The undrafted rookie tallied 10 points, 10 rebounds, four blocks, two steals and three turnovers while shooting 5-of-6 from the field in a win against the Motor City Cruise.

Nick Martinelli, San Diego Clippers

The second-round pick scored a game-high 23 points, adding eight rebounds, two assists and a turnover while shooting 8-of-13 from the field, 3-of-4 from beyond the arc and 3-of-5 from the free throw line in a win against the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Kowacie Reeves Jr., Noblesville Boom

The undrafted rookie logged 17 points, four rebounds, an assist, a steal, a block and a turnover while shooting 6-of-12 from the field, 3-of-6 from 3-point range and 1-of-2 from the free throw line in a win against the Motor City Cruise.

Christoph Tilly, Oklahoma City Blue

The undrafted rookie racked up 15 points, nine rebounds, a steal and three turnovers while shooting 5-of-8 from the field, 0-of-1 from deep and 4-of-5 from the free throw line in a win against the Memphis Hustle.