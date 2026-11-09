Top Performances from Rookies During Nov. 8 Slate of G League Games

Here's a look at the top performances from rookies during the G League's Nov. 8 slate of games.

Chad Baker-Mazara, Mexico City Capitanes

The undrafted rookie notched 16 points, seven rebounds, two assists, a steal, a block and a turnover while shooting 6-of-12 from the field, 3-of-5 from 3-point range and 1-of-1 from the free throw line against Texas.

Nimari Burnett, Raptors 905

The undrafted rookie finished with 16 points, seven rebounds, five assists, a steal and two turnovers while shooting 5-of-10 from the field, 2-of-5 from beyond the arc and 2-of-2 from the free throw line against College Park.

Tucker DeVries, Maine Celtics

The undrafted rookie scored a team-high 19 points, adding six rebounds, three assists, two steals and two turnovers while shooting 7-of-10 from the field, 5-of-8 from deep and 0-of-2 from the free throw line against Westchester.

Malik Dia, Laketown Squadron

The undrafted two-way signee scored a game-high 31 points, adding 14 rebounds, three assists, two blocks, a steal and three turnovers while shooting 11-of-21 from the field, 3-of-7 from 3-point range and 3-of-5 from the free throw line against Austin.

Tre Donaldson, Sioux Falls Skyforce

The undrafted two-way signee scored a team-high 29 points, six assists, two rebounds, four steals and five turnovers while shooting 10-of-17 from the field, 5-of-8 from deep and 2-of-2 from the free throw line against Grand Rapids.

The No. 42 pick scored a team-high 25 points, adding seven rebounds, seven assists and four turnovers while shooting 8-of-14 from the field, 5-of-9 from beyond the arc and 2-of-3 from the free throw line against Laketown.

Tyon Grant-Foster, Sioux Falls Skyforce

The undrafted rookie accounted for 18 points, 14 rebounds and five turnovers while shooting 8-of-10 from the field and 1-of-2 from the free throw line against Grand Rapids.

The 2025 second-round pick who played overseas in 2025-26 accumulated 15 points, five rebounds, an assist, a block and two turnovers while shooting 5-of-9 from the field, 3-of-4 from deep and 1-of-2 from the free throw line.

Christoph Tilly, OKC Blue

The undrafted rookie tallied 13 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, two blocks a steal and five turnovers while shooting 4-of-4 from the field and 3-of-3 from the free throw line against Osceola.

Milos Uzan, Maine Celtics

The undrafted rookie logged 15 points, eight assists, a rebound, two steals and three turnovers while shooting 5-of-6 from the field, 0-of-1 from 3-point range and 4-of-4 from the free throw line against Westchester.