2026 First Round Picks Headline G League's Top Rookie Performers

The G League season continued on Tuesday, Nov. 10, with a handful of matchups.

Here's a look at the top rookie performances from the most recent slate of G League contests.

Rashaun Agee, Cleveland Charge

Agee chipped in 26 points, 12 rebounds, five assists, a steal, a block and five turnovers while shooting 9-of-17 from the field, 1-of-4 from 3-point range and 5-of-6 from the free throw line against the Motor City Cruise.

Drake Allen, Motor City Cruise

The undrafted rookie notched 20 points, 11 assists, eight rebounds, a steal and two turnovers while shooting 7-of-9 from the field, 1-of-2 from deep and 3-of-3 from the free throw line in a win against the Cleveland Charge.

Dion Brown, Long Island Nets

The undrafted rookie accumulated 12 points, seven rebounds, two assists, a steal and two turnovers while shooting 5-of-8 from the field and 2-of-4 from beyond the arc in a win against the College Park Skyhawks.

Isaiah Evans, Iowa Wolves

The second-round pick scored a game-high 23 points against the Noblesville Boom, adding seven rebounds, an assist, three steals and two turnovers while shooting 8-of-19 from the field, 5-of-12 from 3-point range and 1-of-1 from the free throw line.

Brendan Hausen, Memphis Hustle

The undrafted rookie accounted for 15 points, an assist, a steal and a turnover, shooting 4-of-8 from deep and 1-of-1 from the free throw line against the Osceola Magic.

The first-round pick logged 12 points, six assists, five rebounds, three steals, a block and a turnover while shooting 5-of-10 from the field, 1-of-3 from beyond the arc and 1-of-1 from the free throw line in a win against the College Park Skyhawks.

The first-round pick racked up 16 points, eight rebounds, four assists, three blocks and three turnovers while shooting 7-of-13 from the floor and 2-of-6 from 3-point range against the Osceola Magic.

Rienk Mast, Noblesville Boom

The undrafted rookie tallied 12 points, eight rebounds, an assist, a steal and two turnovers while shooting 4-of-9 from the field, 1-of-3 from deep and 2-of-2 from the free throw line in a win against the Iowa Wolves.

Mike Sharavjamts, Osceola Magic

The undrafted rookie finished with 12 points, an assist, a rebound, two blocks, a steal and two turnovers while shooting 4-of-7 from the field, 2-of-5 from beyond the arc and 1-of-1 from the free throw line in a win against the Memphis Hustle.