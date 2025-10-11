Ace Bailey Rising Above 2025 Draft Class in Preseason
There’s been a myriad of impressive rookie performances so far through preseason.
Cooper Flagg saw a stellar half of play versus the defending-champion Thunder. Players like Ben Saraf and Jase Richardson have looked like standout role players for their respective teams. And a number of lottery picks have ripped off impressive performances featuring scoring, passing, defending and everything in between.
Despite that, Jazz forward Ace Bailey stands head and shoulders above the rest through two games.
His debut was fiery enough, but he followed that up with an equally impressive performances.
In his opener, he faced longtime superstar Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets, and looked like his team’s best player in leading the Jazz in scoring.
Across 31 minutes, he scored 25 points on 11-for-16 shooting, hitting two triples and adding six rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block. He put himself in advantageous positions often, and used his crystal-clear jumper time and again to put points on the board for Utah.
His second performance would be equally riveting. He again went for 20 points, this time doing so on 8-for-13 shooting, against shooting 40% from three with two makes. He managed to contribute in other areas too, adding seven boards, two steals and one assist.
With fresh legs, he played a total of 39 minutes, though he wasn’t able to fend off Dylan Harper and the Spurs as his team fell.
A few rookies have seen nice performances, blending in solidly with their squads on offering some potential rotational help. But Bailey may very well have both of the most impressive performances of the preseason among the newest class. And it's been much-needed after a pre-draft process filled with some drama.
Bailey had his fair share of skeptics, myself included, that he'd ignite in the NBA. But so far, the league's spacing seems to be helping him maintain the confidence needed to continue to fire long-range jump-shots off.
Bailey would especially help the Utah Jazz, who have gambled on a variety of prospects that have yet to work out. The 6-foot-9 sharpshooter would offer them a centrifugal piece to pour into and build around should he pan out, which would be helpful in future drafts, which they're sure to frequent.
The Jazz next take on Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks on Monday, Oct. 13 at 8 p.m. CT. All eyes will be on Flagg and Bailey as the top two rookie contributors so far.