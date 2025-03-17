Alexandre Sarr Emerges Victorious In Clash With Jokic
Many 2024 NBA draftees have enjoyed impressive starts to their professional careers. Players such as Jaylen Wells, Dalton Knecht, and Zach Edey have filled in pivotal roles on playoff teams. At the same time, young studs such as Stephon Castle, Jared McCain, and Kel’el Ware have established themselves as high-upside franchise cornerstones. However, this season has lacked a marquee rookie campaign a la Victor Wembanyama’s a year ago and Paolo Banchero’s the season before that.
Many expected the Washington Wizards’ second overall pick, Alexandre Sarr, to be the player who separates himself from peers with a memorable debut season. However, on a struggling Wizards squad, the 6-foot-11 Frenchman hasn’t yet found the consistency to be regarded in this light. Still, the 19-year-old has displayed his intriguing talent and sky-high potential on a number of different occasions throughout the season. None of these flashes were brighter than Sarr’s most recent one: a victorious battle fought with the league’s reigning MVP.
On Saturday night, Washington entered their road game against the Denver Nuggets as double-digit point underdogs. However, they emerged victorious after Jordan Poole capped off their comeback with a game-winning three from deep. Throughout this effort, Sarr led the way for the Wizards. His signature defensive ability showed through his ability to cover ground and contest shot attempts, but the second pick’s offensive performance proved even more impressive.
En route to a career-high 34 points and five assists, Sarr showcased his athletic finishing ability through dives to the rim, shrewd decision-making ability at the top of the key, and burgeoning shooting prowess as Jokic dared him to shoot. He ended the game shooting 5-for-9 from beyond the arc as he became the youngest player in franchise history to record a 30-point game.
On the other end, Sarr couldn’t do much to contain Jokic, though. The three-time MVP continued his reign of dominance as he nearly notched a 40-point triple-double. Still, Sarr returned the favor on the other end, converting many shots against Jokic’s defense.
As Sarr’s rookie season comes to a close, his flashes of two-way brilliance give him much to build off of moving forward. The Wizards are relying on the 19-year-old to help drive their rebuild, and the big man seems up for the challenge.
