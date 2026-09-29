Analyzing AJ Dybantsa's Target Shot Distribution for His Rookie Season

In an extremely talented draft class, AJ Dybantsa stood out as the most coveted prospect in large part due to his unteachable scoring talent. Standing at 6-foot-8.5 with a wingspan north of 7 feet, the Boston native mixes a tall, slender build with a dynamic handle, long strides, shrewd footwork, soft touch and a creative mid-range package to thrive as a versatile, on-ball wing scorer.

The Washington Wizards will likely look to quickly develop the 19-year-old's gifted scoring ability into NBA star-level offensive impact through early usage responsibilities. While Dybantsa is a highly capable scorer from the rim, mid-range, three-point range and the free throw line, having an optimal shot distribution across those spots can help the 2026 NBA Draft's top pick establish himself as more of an efficient scorer who can elevate team offenses at the highest level rather than a talented scorer whose fundamentally inefficient shot diet caps his impact, a limitation far from uncommon among the NBA's many star wing scorers.

Dybantsa's Shot Diet Should Start at the Rim and the Free Throw Line

Dybantsa led the nation with 25.5 points per game as a freshman at BYU, and his most efficient scoring came at the rim and the free throw line. He converted 69% of his 203 rim attempts, which yields nearly 1.4 points per shot or a 69 TS% mark, and he earned 8.5 free throw attempts per game while shooting 77.4%, which produces more than 1.5 points on every two-shot trip or an 88 TS% mark. He carried that downhill excellence into his two Las Vegas Summer League games, shooting 8-for-9 at the rim.

Dybantsa's mid-range game is undeniably a weapon, as he made an impressive 49.5% of his 103 long mid-range jumpers last season. However, while mid-range shots made up 38.1% of his attempts, he converted just 44.8% of them for 0.9 points per shot or a 44.8 TS% mark. For the former BYU Cougar, a mid-range attempt has to fall 69% of the time to match his rim finishing efficiency, while a mid-range jumper made even 49.5% of the time still falls just short of his 33.1% three-point shooting from last season, and that gap widens as his three-point percentage climbs.

That does not mean Dybantsa needs to abandon the mid-range. It is a core part of how many of the NBA's best scorers create offense and likely will be for him too. However, it remains a fundamentally inefficient shot even for the league's most dangerous mid-range scorers.

For example, back-to-back MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander took 9.8 of his 19.5 shots per game from the mid-range in 2025-26, and his 54% shooting there trailed his overall 66.5 TS% by 12.5 percentage points. His 71.5% rim finishing and nine free throw attempts per game at 87.9% lifted his overall efficiency, showcasing how the former scoring champion’s mid-range game is most valuable as a complement to his potent ability to score layups and free throws.

In his rookie season, Dybantsa should pursue the rim and free throw line as the foundation of his shot diet, with three-point shooting as his primary upside lever and mid-range skill as an enhancement. This will help him establish a fundamentally efficient approach to offensive creation early in his career, which separates the on-ball engines who sustain efficient team offense against stifling playoff defenses from the talented creators who struggle to leverage their creation abilities into elevating team offense. With the early-career usage he will receive in Washington, Dybantsa has the runway to build that approach and aspire to join the highest level of wing offensive engines.