Hawks’ Rookie Shines in Overtime Win vs. Heat
With just a few simple moves, the Atlanta Hawks were named one of the winners of the offseason. And seemed to have primed themselves for a jump in the Eastern Conference in the process.
It started with a draft-night deal in which the Hawks traded back several spots, picking up the Pelicans’ unprotected 2026 first-rounder in doing so.
They were still able to nab forward Asa Newell at pick No. 23 — a player they were long linked to throughout the draft process — as well as one of this season’s most valuable selections.
The Hawks then traded for stretch-big Kristaps Porzingis, and signed a talented guard in Nickeil Alexander-Walker to complete the offseason. All in all, it seems on paper that they’ve built a real contender in the east, led by Trae Young, Jalen Johnson, Dyson Daniels and former No. 1 pick Zaccharie Risacher.
In grabbing a few proven players and a sparkling draft pick, Atlanta’s drafting of Newell fell somewhat under the radar. But it should’t be forgotten that they also landed a project forward who could yield strong results sooner than later.
That was especially the case in the team’s preseason win over the Heat on Monday night, where Newell went for 19 points, eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks.
Newell didn’t stick out for his youth against Miami, stuffing the stat sheet and finishing with a +6 plus-minus in the one-point win. He shot nine free throws and capitalized on five of them, showing off physicality alongside N’Faly Dante and Jacob Toppin in the starting lineup.
Newell will very much be a work in progress. The NBA jump for a one-and-done collegiate freshman usually proves a tough one, especially for a player who thrives more with mobility than true physicality. And his ranged shooting has yet to apparate positively — as seen by his 0-for-6 night against the Heat.
But it’s clear that the Hawks have added a future contributor in some capacity, be it a hustle forward who can grind out a smaller role, or even a potentially sound scorer who can thrive in a variety of play types.
There's no guarantee Newell will get major minutes as an NBA frosh this year, especially as Atlanta will seemingly push for the upper ranks of the Eastern Conference. But he's sure to get some burn in the Hawks' system, and could make the most of it with his all-around skillset.