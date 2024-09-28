Best Value Picks for NBA Rookie of the Year in 2024
After a very impressive Summer League campaign with the Memphis Grizzlies, former Purdue center Zach Edey showed just about everything someone could want in a rookie big man – he rebounded, blocked shots, and showed real touch inside, using his 7-foot-4 frame to create havoc when properly positioned in the paint.
As of right now, he is the favorite to win the coveted Rookie of the Year Award at either +500 or +550 odds according to Vegas Insider. Some other favorites are Rockets rookie guard Reed Sheppard (+650 to +750), Atlanta Hawks wing and first-overall pick Zaccharie Risacher (+800 to +900), Spurs combo guard Stephon Castle (+950 to +1000), and Alex Sarr (+1000).
But who are some of the long shots according to Vegas that could have a chance to win Rookie of the Year? In this wide-open class, it seems that several players drafted later in the first could be candidates despite not being top-10 picks. Here are three of those candidates.
Carlton 'Bub' Carrington | Combo Guard | Washington Wizards +1600
Bub Carrington could be a high-usage option for a team that is desperate for help at every position, and his ability to shoot the ball off of the bounce could result in a lot of points for the Wizards. Though Jordan Poole will still get the lion's share of the shooting attempts, and Malcolm Brogdon will start at point guard, Carrington will be the first guard off the bench, and on a team that is struggling and will likely struggle again this year, he may get more reps than he would elsewhere.
Jaylon Tyson | Guard/Wing/Forward | Cleveland Cavaliers +8000
The multipositional threat Jaylon Tyson could be a player with many opportunities to play due to his versatility. His production in college was extremely impressive, as he stuffed the stat sheet nightly across the board. Though the Cavaliers are a legitimately good team, which means he will be competing for minutes every night, there is a world in which he's getting high-level rotational minutes as a rookie. Surrounded by real talent, his assist numbers could be impressive, whether he's playing guard, wing, or small-ball power forward.
Terrence Shannon Jr. | Wing | Minnesota Timberwolves +4000
Though the Timberwolves traded Karl-Anthony Towns for Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo, which could cut into his minutes as he plays a similar role that DiVincenzo does, small forward Terrence Shannon Jr. has an opportunity to play on a good team and get minutes due to his ability to shoot the ball as well as his physicality at the wing spot. After being one of the top scorers in college last season at Illinois, Shannon Jr. will try to translate these skills to the NBA.
